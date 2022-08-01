Camila Cabello poses in front of the mirror wearing only a thong and a shirt

The Cuban singer Camila Cabello is characterized by her spontaneous and natural personality that usually amazes all her followers in her presentations and even in her publications on social networks.

This time the artist showed off her sensuality by posing in front of the mirror wearing only a shirt and a black thong. Former member of Fifth Harmony captivated all her fans by showing off her voluptuous legs and hips in a high-cut thongwhile also wearing a T-shirt with the portrait of the famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

Regarding the fact that she wore an image of one of the most important cultural references in Mexico on her clothes, the artist took the opportunity to recall an iconic phrase of the painter in the description of the photo.

“I paint flowers so they don’t die. Frida. (I know intense bitches are going to try and hold this phone up to see if it’s anything juicy. Nice try.” The singer wrote in the description referring to a cell phone that appears on the edge of the sink whose screen shows a photo of a hand.

The sensual photo obtained more than 2 million “Like” and more than 12 thousand comments from fans delighted with the beauty of the Cuban. The artist recently premiered her collaboration with the French singer Stromae. Together they made a new version of the song “Mon amour”, in which she sings in French.

“I’m so thankful Camila, it’s funny how in life sometimes you just run into people, and we’re actually fans of each other. Then we connect, and do a collaboration together and yes, I’m very happy. Thank you very much Camila!” Stromae said in a conversation with People en Español.

The spontaneous singer is focused on her career and has achieved several successes such as the premiere of her album ‘Familia’ and starring in the opening show of the Champions League Final.

Camila Cabello has faced criticism on social networks for showing off her body without complex. The artist has defended that women show off their bodies without complexes and without paying attention to bad comments.

“Every time I’ve been to the beach in Miami I’ve been sneakily photographed in a bikini and I’ve felt super vulnerable and unprepared: I’ve worn swimsuits that were too small and close to the body,” the singer began. “Later, I would see the photos on the Internet and the comments, and they bothered me a lot. I remember how shocked I was to realize that I was thinking about the culture of other people’s thoughts and not my own. A culture that has become so used to an image of what a woman’s body should be, that it is completely false for many women, ”Camila said on her Instagram.