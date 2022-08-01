Camila Cabello and Stromae join forces on ‘Mon Amour Remix’

Stromae and Camila Cabello have joined forces on the remix of my love. This is the new single from crowd, his new record project. A long-awaited song by all its fans, which, as expected, has been very well received on all digital platforms.

Some days ago, it was Camila Cabello herself who presented a preview of this collaboration through her Tik Tok account. In this way, the artist presented her fans with a small fragment of her part of her song, after having declared herself a fan of Stromae on many occasions.

It should be remembered that the original song, my love it was a parody of Stromae. It is a song that was a great success after its releasewhere the artist interprets the letter from the point of view of a woman, being a joke in itself all the letter.

one of my dream collabs is checked off the list! got to write a little verse for Mon amour out now! @Stromae 🥂🥂🥂 https://t.co/pKeVKZU9vb pic.twitter.com/deo5H42ZJ4 — Camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 27, 2022

Secondly, mon amour remix is one of the songs that are part of his new project, a song that will be included in his album crowd which is presented as one of the most anticipated albums of this year, and which will soon see the light.

As for this song, it is formed by a joropo melody, a typical string instrument of the country. On the other hand, the chorus of the chorus takes the artist’s fans to the calypso of Harry Belafonte, and ltakes the production back to the 50s. A song that is already an international success.

It should be remembered that Stromae is currently touring his album, and a few weeks ago he set foot in Bilbao BBK Live, where he triumphed on the stage of the summer festival. In the meantime, Camila Cabello continues to enjoy the success of her new album and Bam Bamhis collaboration with Ed Sheeran.