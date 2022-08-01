Cameron Diaz returns to the acting world eight years after retiring

The year 2014 It was the last time we saw Cameron Diaz on the big screen. At 40 years old, the actress announced that, after being her mother, He retired from the world of acting to dedicate himself to his daughter.

Eight years later, the news that the actress will return to acting It has grabbed all the spotlights. His return will be by the hand of Jamie Foxx in back in actiona Netflix original movie.

The actor announced through social networks that Diaz was returning to the cinema with an audio of a call between the two with Tom Bradyan NBA player who retired to return after 40 days.

In the call the actress says that she’s excited to be back as well as nervousbut Jamie had it all figured out: Tom’s participation in the call was to give him tips for his comeback after a retreat.

Why did you retire from the world of acting?

“I can’t imagine being a mother, at the point where I am now As a mother, with my daughter in her first year, and having to be on a set, you know, 14 hours, 16 hours a day away from my daughter, ”he declared in a radio interview with Quarantined with Bruce.

But that was not the only reason why she left acting: she needed time for herself, as she stated in an interview for the Gwyneth Paltrow portal: “I simply decided that I wanted different things in my life. I had worked so hard for so long, working, making movies, stuck in that rut, that I really I left no space for my personal life”

The actress even speculated that she would never return to the cinema: “I can’t imagine it, you can never say never to anything in life and I’m not that kind of person, but make a movie again? I don’t think about itbut well, who knows, but I can not imagine it now being a mother.