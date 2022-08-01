Britney Spears triumphs on Instagram with sensual photos and little clothes

Britney Spears turned on social networks again after posting photos with nothing and lying on a bed, very smiling and covering her breasts with the palms of her hands. The 40-year-old singer will not be able to take out her biographical book this year, because there is no paper to make the edition, according to an international media.

“The truth matters! That’s a joke. ¡What are the little birds thinking about?” the singer wrote, along with some very sensual photographs.

The princess of pop had to put emojis from the heart not to be censored by the Instagram platform while posing in the room where she is staying in London, England.

It is not the first time that the singer surprises with this type of publication, since she continually cShare scantily clad videos and photos that his followers have asked him to open an adult content account.

‘A goddess’, ‘You are very beautiful and talented, leave something for the rest of the people’, ‘QHow lucky is your husband Sam’ and other comments are read on his social network.

When will the biographical book of Britney Spears be out?

According to TMZ, the singer’s biographical book is ready, but there is a delay Due to the paper shortage!, Spears hopes to have a launch for January 2024 and soon solve the supply problem.

