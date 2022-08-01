Britney Spears dedicates a tribute to Selena Gomez

Britney Spears He was the protagonist of a beautiful exchange of words with Selena Gomez when he used his personal Instagram to dedicate a very significant text to his friend. The princess of pop took advantage of this publication to thank the star for attending her wedding with Sam Asghari.

Spears shared on her Instagram account a photograph of Gomez, which she later strangely deleted, where she wrote an extensive text describing how important it was for her that Selena had one of the most important days of her life. She even mentioned Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton, who were also in attendance, calling the trio the three most beautiful women in Hollywood.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/29/interfaz-de-user-grafica-texto-aplicacion-chat-o-mensaje-de-texto-8c21f023.png

This publication caught Gomez completely off guard, who limited herself to writing in the comment box that she was speechless when reading the moving tribute dedicated to her by someone as important as Britney Spears. Both Gomez, Hilton and Barrymore are very close friends of the princess of pop, so possibly soon they can be seen together in more than one event.