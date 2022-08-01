Brendan Fraser: What’s behind the actor’s scandalous transformation?

Although in previous years he had been briefly referred to with photos in which his physical appearance was compared with the one he had 20 years ago, this week many of the headlines that broke the news of his next leading role grabbed from there to give the note:

“Brendan Fraser with 200 extra kilos for film”Of course, the world already knew for years that the actor had gained weight and that his abdomen was not exactly that of George de la Selva, so the media took flight to lead, without initially revealing, the characterization of which the actor underwent with prostatics and makeup to play a morbidly obese man in the film The Whale.

Brendan Fraser at the premiere of “Bedazzled” in 2000. REUTERS/Fred Prouser



Back in the 1990s, Fraser briefly shone in the front line of stars in Hollywood with Matt Damon or Ben Affleck, with blockbusters he’s still remembered for, so what happened from ‘point A’ in the ’90s to ‘point B’ in 2022?

Since then to date, some important events have been recognized: sexual abuse, serious physical and work problems, poor project choices and in general, more dark details of an industry that seems to be quite cruel.

In 2003, Fraser claimed to have suffered abuse by the then president of the Hollywood Foreign Association (HFPA), Philip Berk, what the actor himself has considered as one of the first stones that would become on his way from point A to point B. Fraser recounted how the inappropriate touching he suffered disarticulated him emotionally, morally and even at work.

The actor confessed that fear silenced him, depression invaded him and the indifference of the HFPA ended up isolating him. The projects that Fraser took on at the beginning of the new millennium did not help to stabilize his relationship with Hollywood either, on the contrary, most of them even seem to have buried that good link.

To hell with the devil (2000), Dudley de la montana (2000) or Looney Tunes: Back in action (2003), as well as the third installment of The Mummy, Journey to the Center of the Earth and Inkheart, In retrospect, they are more evident as failures and not as their attempts to stay current in the industry.

The irrelevance of these works gave the impression that the star had gone out and unfairlyWell, inconsequential and all, but they did involve an effort with their respective invoice for the actor.

Fraser also recounted having been so demanding with his own physique on filming that he ended up in the operating room on more than one occasion over seven years: he underwent a laminectomy, in his lumbar, a partial knee replacement, a back operation, vocal cord repair.

It was until 2018 with the Trust series, when the real revival of his career began. In a promotional interview for the series, the actor proved to preserve the same charisma that he originally popularized.

Brendan Fraser returned to the cinema as one of the leads in No Sudden Move, Steven Soderbergh’s new film, alongside Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm and Matt Damon.

As well as his appearance in what is already one of the most anticipated films of this year: Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

And at this point, rather than questioning what happened to Fraser, the expectation arises as to whether this could be his long-awaited rebirth in the cinema.

Zip

Read Also