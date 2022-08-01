Boris Johnson | Johnson’s last party: wedding in style

This weekend, Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie star in one of the most anticipated parties of the English summer. The couple celebrates a year late your wedding invitation on the glorious country estate of a billionaire, great benefactor of the Conservative Partywho is suspected of having made a generous contribution to the agape on this occasion as well. Daylesford House is a grand georgian mansion of the eighteenth century, in the county of Gloucester, classified as a national heritage by the National Heritage. In the past, it belonged to the Governor General of India and has been, for 40 years, the home of Anthony Bamford, holder of the honorary title of Baron and director of a British multinational building materials company that he inherited from his father.

The property has some splendid gardens of 600 hectares, also of great historical value, where a few days ago a gigantic white tent was set up to welcome the guests who are going to toast the bride and groom. Of his number and identity nothing was known on the eve of the event kept secret and revealed by the press. “We do not comment on speculation about private or family matters that do not involve any ministerial declaration or taxpayer funds & rdquor ;, was the response of the official spokesmen.

Donation of 16.7 million euros

The third wedding of Johnson 58 years old and the first of the bride, 34, took place in May of last year at the Catholic cathedral in Westminster in a discreet ceremony that was only known after the blessing. Due to covid restrictions, the celebration was then limited to a reception of 30 people in the gardens of Downing Streetwhich at that point was in the center of the illegal party scandal. The great wedding reception was postponed for this summer and the chosen place was originally the elegant official residence of checkers. When the invitations were already extended and preparations advanced, Johnson was forced to resign as prime minister. The termination precipitated the race against time for a new property and once again Johnson found a generous hand among the ‘sponsors’ of the ‘Tory’. lord bamford is one of the main patron of Conservative Party. Since 2001 it is estimated that he has donated to training around 14 million pounds (16.7 million euros) in cash and gifts.

In 2016, it supported the campaign of leaves in favor of Brexit and Johnson when he presented himself as a candidate for leadership. During the general election campaign in 2019, the now acting prime minister made a presentation before the cameras in the JCB factory in Bamford mounted on a bulldozer, knocking down a false wall that said ‘Compliance with Brexit’ and pretending to unblock the endless negotiation. That populist message struck a chord especially with former Labor supporters who had voted to leave Europe.

unstoppable train of life

Carol, the billionaire’s wife, owns a large ‘hyperchic’ agricultural estatewhich like the mansion of Daylesford, with which it adjoins, is located in cotswolds the region of England where celebrities are more abundant than bees. Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, Kate Winslet, Elizabeth Hurley, Hugh Grant, Jeremy Clarkson, JK Rowling, or Zara Phillips, the niece of Prince Charles whose Highgrove residence is not far away, have acquired property there. Lady Bamford’s farm owns an organic store, with three branches in the neighborhoods posh of London, which supplied food to Johnson and his wife during the pandemic worth thousands of pounds.

The couple always seems to have a billionaire on hand to turn to for their livelihood. He was another Conservative Party donor, David Brownlow, the one who paid 133,000 euros for the decoration of the official home of the Prime Minister and his wife at 11 Downing Street, which they will shortly be leaving. With a fortune estimated at more than 300 million euros, one newspaper spoke of Lord Brownlow as “the patron saint of lost causes.” In the last four years he would have injected the equivalent of 3 million euros in Cefinn, the clothing brand that he designs Samantha Cameron, the wife of former Prime Minister David Cameron, with little experience in such a difficult and competitive business. The company, despite the investments to refloat it, accumulates losses of 2.3 million euros.

luxury travel

Will the Johnsons leave? Honeymoon to some paradisiacal destination with their two children? In the past another benefactor of the Party, David Ross, Founder of Carphone Warehouselent them his villa in the Caribbean, during a 10-day Christmas stay worth almost 18,000 euros, which was the subject of a parliamentary investigation. Subsequently, the prime minister acknowledged having spent another free vacation at the luxurious property in marbella linked with Zac Goldsmith, the deputy who, upon losing the seat, Johnson rewarded by making him Lord and installing him for life in the Upper House. This year in spring he used a private jet from the Government to take the family for a weekend in Cornwall. This time the bill was borne by the citizens.

