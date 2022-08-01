Blu-Ray and DVD August 2022: The best releases

One more month, in Soy de cine we present the latest and most relevant news of the month in the world of the domestic format. Some of the best releases of the year arrive in August, longed for by collectors such as The Northman either ambulance. Cult movies like End Horizon or popular hits like Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, among others. Below we offer you the best news on Blu-Ray and DVD from August 2022.

Remember that you can learn more about the different versions and the additional content they bring by clicking on the product and reading its description.

Amelié 20th anniversary on Blu-Ray

Amelié’s 20th anniversary special edition. Amelie is not a girl like the others. She has seen her goldfish slip into municipal sewers, her mother die in Notre-Dame square, and her father devote all her affection to a garden gnome. Suddenly, at the age of twenty-two, she discovers her goal in life: to fix the lives of others. From then on, she invents all kinds of strategies to intervene in the affairs of others: her caretaker, who spends her days drinking Port wine; Georgette, a hypochondriac tobacconist, or “the glass man”, a neighbor who only sees the world through the reproduction of a Renoir painting.

Release date: August 3.

Outburst on Blu-Ray

Release Date: August 3.

The Street Crime Embroiderers on Blu-Ray

The Crime of the Street of Embroiderers is a 1946 Spanish film written and directed by Edgar Neville. Inspired by an authentic event: The crime of Fuencarral street.

In Madrid at the end of the 19th century, a lady of good standing is found murdered. The investigations lead to three suspects: the victim’s maid, the lady’s suitor (a reveler and freeloader who took advantage of her financially) and a beautiful lottery seller whom the freeloader was courting.

Release Date: August 3.

Sonic 2: The Movie in 4k, Blu-Ray and DVD

The most famous cheeky blue hedgehog returns in Sonic 2: The Movie. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. His litmus test comes when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns, this time with a new sidekick, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the terrible power to destroy civilizations. Sonic, along with his partner Tails, will embark on a thrilling journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. One of the big blu-ray and DVD releases in August 2022 if you’re looking for family-friendly movies.

Release date: August 9. – Review of Sonic 2: The Movie.

Final Horizon in 4k, Blu-Ray and DVD

Year 2047. Seven years earlier, the revolutionary ship Event Horizon disappeared without a clue. Now, an emergency call indicates that it has suddenly appeared with someone inside, asking for help. The United States Aerospace Command sends the brave Captain Miller (Laurence Fishburne), with his elite crew, as well as the ship’s designer, scientist Dr. Weir (Sam Neill). Their mission is to find and save the valuable ship… but what they find is a terror beyond the unimaginable. An essential work among the different blu-ray and DVD releases of August 2022.

Release date: August 9.

Dark Blue Nearly Black on Blu-Ray

Special Edition that includes a 32-page booklet with texts by Jesús Usero about the director and the production.

Jorge Mateo works as a doorman in a building in a middle-class neighborhood in Madrid. It is an imposed job, forcibly inherited after his father suffered a stroke. Jorge has managed in the last seven years to take charge of the goal, work as a nurse with his father, and still find time to study a career. Now, 25 years old, recently graduated, Jorge aspires to a better world, to be on the other side of the glass, that fine glass that is almost invisible, that separates him from his dreams. But for all this to happen, Jorge above all has to reveal himself against himself. Stop feeling responsible for everything around him, face his own desires above the needs of the people around him. Then everything may be different… or not.

Release date: August 25.

The Northman in 4k, Blu-Ray and DVD

Acclaimed director Robert Eggers returns with “The Northman,” an epic thriller that chronicles a Viking prince’s revenge for the murder of his father. The film stars Golden Globe winners Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy along with Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and Oscar nominees Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe and singer Björk. Undoubtedly one of the best Blu-ray and DVD releases of August 2022 as it is such an essential film for Robert Eggers film lovers.

Release date: August 26 – Review of The Man from the North.

Ambulance in 4k, Blu-Ray and DVD

Desperate for money, veteran Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman) turns to his foster brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal, No Truce) for help in this Michael Bay-directed action thriller. Danny offers to participate in a bank robbery, the largest in the history of the city. But when his robbery goes awry, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with an injured police officer and a paramedic (Eiza González, Baby Driver) on board. Will and Danny must outrun a massive security force array spread across the city, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while pulling off the craziest breakout Los Angeles has ever seen. ever seen.

Release date: August 26. – Review of Ambulance.

The Beatles and India on Blu-Ray and DVD

A historical chronicle of the romance between the legendary British band and India that began more than half a century ago. Unseen archive footage, recordings and photographs, eyewitness accounts and commentary from experts (George Harrison’s ex-wife Pattie Boyd, journalist Saeed Naqvi, among others), along with locations in India, bring to life the fascinating journey of George, John, Paul and Ringo in search of spiritual happiness that inspired an unprecedented explosion of creative songwriting.

A documentary film that commemorates the 50th anniversary of the quartet’s historic trip from Liverpool to Rishikesh, which marked a before and after in their way of understanding music and life. The first serious exploration of how India shaped the development of the biggest pop band in history and its own pioneering role in bringing two very different cultures together.Feel good romantic comedy set in Paris. Attractive mix of the worlds of gastronomy and fashion.

Release date: August 30. – Review of The Beatles and India.

Assassination Classroom on Blu-Ray

Our world is facing the worst crisis in its history. A mysterious and powerful creature has destroyed 70% of the Moon’s mass and threatens to do the same to Earth within a year. However, he offers humanity one last chance by becoming a teacher of Class 3-E, Kunugigaoka University’s worst class, to teach his students both normal subjects and the art of assassination. After several failed attempts to kill him, the government offers a reward of 10,000 million yen to the student who manages to kill the strange creature. But the task will not be easy, since Professor Koro can move at a speed of Mach 20, has multi-purpose tentacles and is also a splendid teacher.

Release date: August 31.

Where’s Anne Frank on Blu-Ray and DVD

“Where’s Anne Frank” begins with a miracle: Kitty, the imaginary friend Anne Frank wrote about in her famous Diary, comes to life in present-day Amsterdam. Unaware that 75 years have passed, Kitty is convinced that if she is alive, then Anne must be too. The film tells the story of Kitty’s search through contemporary Europe to find her dear friend. Armed with the precious Diary and with the help of her friend Peter, who runs a secret shelter for undocumented refugees, Kitty follows Anne’s footsteps, from the Annex to her tragic end in the Holocaust. Disoriented by our broken world, and the injustices refugee children suffer, Kitty wants to fulfill Anne’s cause. Through her honesty, she presents a message of hope and generosity to future generations. Without a doubt we are talking about one of the blu-ray and DVD releases of August 2022 that cannot be missing from your shelf.

Release Date: August 26. – Where’s Anne Frank review.

Gold on Blu-Ray

Two strangers come across the largest gold mine ever found when they travel through the outback of the Australian outback. The greed to achieve the dream of being millionaires takes hold of them and they quickly hatch a plan to protect, excavate and extract as much gold as possible before the harsh climate and the dangers of the Australian savannah end their lives.

Release Date: August 25.

The Top on Blu-Ray

Mateo (Javier Rey) faces for the first time the most dangerous mountain on the planet, the Annapurna, with the challenge of reaching the top and thus fulfilling an old promise. On his ascent he suffers an accident that leaves him unconscious and seriously injured. Hours later he is rescued by lone (Patricia López Arnaiz), an experienced mountaineer who is spending the winter in a shelter, alone and far from the world. Despite not understanding the reasons that have led Mateo there, lone will try to help him reach her goal. LA CIMA narrates the emotional journey of lone and Mateo, an adventure that will help them reconnect with life and with nature to face their path.

Release date: August 9.

Ranma 1/2 on Blu-Ray and DVD

Ranma tries to get by in a world of fighting that expands with the emergence of the martial arts styles of tea ceremony, shogi, and cooking. Ever since Ranma arrived, the Tendo Dojo has been in a frenzy! This time, a mysterious quartet arrives from China willing to do anything to get the Dragon Whisker that ties Ranma’s ponytail. It is actually a powerful hair-growth that Genma and Happosai are also after, but if Ranma loses it, his hair will grow uncontrollably. Also, the successor to the school of the martial arts tea ceremony has Ranma confront the grandmaster by posing as his wife in order to break up their arranged marriage. And as if that weren’t enough, Ranma begins a special training to master the ultimate technique of martial arts cooking with the intention of defeating Chef Picolet, who wants to marry one of the daughters of the Tendo family.

Release date: August 31.

and up to here the most interesting blu-ray and DVD releases of August 2022. We are sure that you will be interested in several of them, since we are facing a month with a wide variety of content in domestic format Let’s enjoy it!