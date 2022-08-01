Blackpink’s Lisa wears high-waisted pants and mini top on trend

The blackpink member exhibited a new Bvlgari piece wearing an outfit composed of high waist pants and a mini top. Both garments were seen in calm colors, such as white and beige. Ideal to release elegance, comfort and give full prominence to accessories.

If we check the pants that are going out, we see that those with a medium shot will no longer be within the stylistic options, since everything points to more is more. The high waist It will continue to triumph over any silhouette, reason enough for the best dressed to wear them at all times. Now the originally from Thailand It has just shown that its choice is also perfect for petite women, as it will give styling.

The high waist pants have the ability to reveal that flattering visual effect, and by combining a mini top, the torso is elongated. The combination of shades is just right for those who want to accentuate the figure and achieve sophistication. To complete, a blazer and sandals with thin straps will look great.

Where have we seen the trend of wearing high-waisted pants with a mini top?

Ether