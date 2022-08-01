Black Eyed Peas, the backstage of the video of the song Don’t You Worry with Shakira and David Guetta

The single immediately became one of the most popular hits of summer 2022

Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on show news THE black Eyed Peas, Shakira And David Guetta they talked about the birth of the collaboration Don’t You Worry and his video clip with a video on YouTube. If in 2009 the Black Eyed Peas worked with the French DJ for the world hit I Gotta Feeling marking a decade of music, in 2020 the group led by Will.I.Am partnered with Shakira for Girl Like Me.

Shazam, “Don’t You Worry” by the Black Eyed Peas is the most searched song The American formation has combined its unmistakable style with the production of David Guetta and the timbre of the Colombian cantate, giving life to a song that immediately became one of the hits of summer 2022. In the past few hours the Black Eyed Peas have published a video telling together with David Guetta and Shakira the development of the collaboration.

David Guetta: Will and I are close friends and we always exchange songs that we think would work for a collaboration. I sent him this song a few months ago. " The DJ continued: "Will liked it, so we finished it together and proposed it to Shakira who obviously loved it." Will.I.Am added: "Don't You Worry it was written from the perspective of the mindset I had when we were hit by Covid. It seemed like an invasion to me when the world closed and the video is a reinterpretation of the Covid invasion ".

Apl.de.Ap: he said: "I've always seen Don't You Worry like a song to play at festivals because the last time we worked with David Guetta for I Gotta Feeling the world was a place to celebrate. Although Covid is not over yet, the chance to travel more freely and connect with friends and family we haven't seen for years is a cause for celebration ".

Taboo spoke about the relationship with Shakira: "My favorite moment was when we were able to shoot in person with our sister Shakira. The pandemic did not allow us to shoot our other video with Shakira, that is Girl Like Me". Shakira revealed a curiosity about the final scene: "Dancing in that armor was a lot more tiring than it seems".

