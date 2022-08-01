Bitcoin Price Bottom Seems to Have Hit and Now the Move May Be a Bullish Points Chart

The crypto market has been remarkably challenging for investors this year, with BTC and ETH prices currently around 65% below their highs. June was the worst month since 2011 for both assets. Nevertheless, there are reasons for optimism in Julysince both assets record profits.

Even so, this year’s reduction has actually been the least severe registered.

Source: Glassnode.com

While this crypto winter has seen less drawdown than previous bear markets, it has seen numerous large capitulations and the restructuring of a market.

Bitcoin and Ethereum have been trading below their respective realized prices since mid-June. The average period to fall below realized price for Bitcoin’s historical bears has been 180 days, except for March 2020, when it took just seven days.

Source: Glassnode

We examine the MVRV ratio, which measures changes in market value (MV, spot price) for three types of Bitcoin cohorts, including general market, short-term holders, who typically react to market volatility by spending their coins. , and long-term holders. We can see that term holders, who are statistically less likely to spend their coins, currently have coins below their cost basis.

It is common for all three cohorts to be under cost basis at the time of bear market lows. So Bitcoin may be approaching a potential market bottom.