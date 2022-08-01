Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 31, 2022

For this morning of Sunday, July 31, 2022, this is the behavior recorded by the main cryptocurrenciesincluding Bitcoin, the first of them to be launched and which is currently trading in the order of 23 thousand USD per unit. Comparisons are made for major virtual currencies against US dollars and other relevant currencies,

After weeks of decline during a bearish process in the markets that was baptized as Crypto winter, some cryptocurrencies begin to gain ground little by little to recover from previous setbacks.

Bitcoin price this July 31, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 23 thousand 724.20

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 482 thousand 874.88

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 101 million 731 thousand 239.90

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 3 million 111 thousand 598.03

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 21 million 402 thousand 674.19

Bitcoin in euros: 23 thousand 192.48

Ethereum price this 31 of July from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 708.59

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 34 thousand 800.30

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 7 million 329 thousand 287.27

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 670.92

Dogecoin price this July 31, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.07o

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.43

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 302.05

Dogecoin in euros: 0.069

In the markets, the behavior that cryptoactives reflect is usually irregular, and those oscillations derived from volatility are used to generate profits, so if you are interested in making investments you should not forget this factor that poses a risk to your capital, so that it is convenient for you to consult its behavior in real time.

