Billie Eilish, Tv and The 30th are the new acoustic songs of Guitar songs

“It was the first time since 2017 or 2018 that we had presented a new song before its official release during a concert. Finneas and I wanted to release these songs as soon as possible. So here they are at your disposal at last! Singing for the first time TV on tour it was an incredible experience for us. We recorded the audio of the first night we sang it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get goosebumps every time I hear the song. I hope you will love these songs and thank you for allowing us to share our music with you, ”said the singer-songwriter.

who is Billie eilish

deepening

Coachella 2022, the “Popstar” podcast tells the most anticipated festival

Seven GRAMMY® Award winner Billie Eilish is the 20-year-old artist from Los Angeles who has established herself as one of the biggest stars of the 21st century. Her first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where do We Go? debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the US and 17 other countries around the world at the time of release in 2019, and was the most listened to album of that year. Also in 2019 she went down in history as the youngest artist to be nominated and subsequently to win in all the main categories of the 62nd edition of the GRAMMY® Awards. She won both Record of the Year for the single everything i wantedis the best song written for a film, television or other audio-visual media (Best Song Written For Visual Media) for No Time To Die at the 63rd edition of the GRAMMY® Awards. On July 30, 2021, his second album was released Happier than Ever, written by Billie herself and her brother Finneas, who also produced the record. In the same year she was included among the 100 most influential personalities of TIME. This year Billie triumphed by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song with No Time To Die, the main theme of the last James Bond film of the same name. Furthermore, the artist also won the Golden Globe with the same song. She was the youngest artist to headline the famous Glastonbury festival on June 24 and she also performed as a headliner at the Coachella festival.