Billie Eilish continues to shine in her acoustic facet… or does she sound forced?

Part of the newsroom evaluates ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’, the 2 new Billie Eilish singles published last week by surprise.

In favor:

«Like the appetizer that was ‘my future’ in front of what was to come, Billie Eilish has done something similar again this summer, but twice. And it has done so taking as a basis what were probably the two best songs on ‘Happier Than Ever’: the title track and ‘male fantasy’, the one in charge of closing, which could have gone unnoticed by the press but it is clear that it was one of your favorites; not in vain, she dedicated her latest video clip to him. ‘TV’ is almost a (wonderful) sequel to the latter, delving deeper into the anhedonia, desolation and, basically, depression that she recounted in that one. If in ‘male fantasy’ he sang “home alone, trying’ not to eat / distract myself with pornography / I hate the way she looks at me” or the second verse about lost friendship, here he returns to give us memorable phrases like “I put on ‘Survivor’ just to watch somebody suffer / maybe I should get some sleep” or “I’ll try not to starve myself just because you’re mad at me”, in addition to references to the trial of Johnny Depp or the historic turn of the Supreme regarding Roe vs. Wade.

With a very subtle production, Billie once again demonstrates both here and in ‘The 30th’ her talent not only for composition, but also for acting. In the second of hers, in fact, she comes closer to telling a story instead of sensations, making with her turn a nod to (saving the distances) ‘Happier than Ever’, even with similarities in the lyrics. If we have to wait another year for the third album, as happened with ‘my future’, of course this leaves us with a very good taste in our mouths». Paul Bacon

Against:

“The fast pace of the industry has led Billie Eilish to release two completely new songs less than a year after the release of ‘Happier than Ever’, her latest album. On ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’, Billie settles into her acoustic facet and delivers two compositions that start from the sound of ‘Your Power’ or ‘Male Fantasy’ but add subtle production details that differentiate them from those (the final choruses of ‘TV’, the robotic voices of ‘The 30th’).

‘TV’ bows down to 2022 with a sad diagnosis of today that includes references to the repeal of the abortion law or the Amber / Heard trial. For its part, ‘The 30th’ tells the story of a melancholic (although, deep down, happy) hospital visit. The concept of both songs is interesting. However, Billie pours into them a sentimentality that is forced on me, especially in the final mantra of ‘TV’. She is splendid again vocally, yes, but I think Billie has made better songs in this style ». Jordi Bardaji



