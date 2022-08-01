Billie Eilish and Led Zeppelin are among the artists with the most relaxing songs to sleep

Falling asleep can be a difficult task for some, especially those who always have trouble falling into the arms of Morpheus. Some find meditation helpful, while others choose some quiet activities before bed, like reading or even putting down the phone, but one of the most popular activities to help sleep might be listening to white noise.

However, this type of sound can be unsettling to some, and that’s when sleep songs come in handy. Many artists have tried to release relaxing music to unwind, most recently James Blake, who used machine learning to create relaxing melodies that calm the nervous system and help slow down breathing and heart rate.

But believe it or not, there are some popular songs that could help you get the rest you need. A new study by Mornings.co.uk, a UK mattress and pillow company, has identified the songs most likely to put you to sleep based on their musical structure.

How did you choose the songs? The researchers took into account 10 different variables from a hundred songs, including the tempo, the number of beats per measure, whether it uses a major or minor scale, or whether it is accompanied by voices. Then, they created a scale that would help classify other songs, with this, the higher the score of a melody, the closer it would be to being considered a lullaby.

Songs from artists like Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Post Malone, Elton John and Led Zeppelin made it to the list.

Here are the top 5 songs from different genres so you can create your own playlist and have a good night’s sleep listening to music. If you want to know the complete list, here is the complete study that includes country and classic songs.

pop songs to sleep

I love you – Billie Eilish

When the Party’s Over – Billie Eilish

Memories – Maroon 5

Favorite Crime – Olivia Rodrigo

The remedy for a broken heart (why am I so in love) – XXXTentacion

A little rock for before bed

Your Song – Elton John

Going to California – Led Zeppelin

Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters – Elton John

Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight – The Beatles

Wish you were here – Pink Floyd

Hip-Hop to have a good dream

Sunflower–Post Malone

Same Love – Macklemore

Psycho–Post Malone

Party Girl – Staysolidrocky

swang – Rae Sremmurd

Electronics also make you sleep

The One – The Chainsmokers

Goosebumps – Travis Scott

Closer – The Chainsmokers

Day N’ Nite – Kid Cudi

Never be like you – Flume

article originally published in Collective Culture +

