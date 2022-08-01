Bill Russell, NBA legend, dies at 88

bill russelleleven times champion of the NBA with the boston celticsdied this Sunday at the age of 88, his family reported with a message on the former player’s Twitter account.

“Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully this Sunday at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side,” the Celtics legend’s family said.

Russell played his entire career with the Boston Celtics, from 1956 to 1969, and was the great protagonist of the ‘Dynasty’ that won eleven rings, eight of them consecutively.

His family reported that he will communicate “soon” the plans for his commemoration.

Two-time NCAA champion, Olympic gold medalist in Melbourne 1956, Russell was also the first African-American coach in the history of North American sports.

He managed the Celtics as a player-manager from 1966 to 1969 and won the titles in 1968 and 1969.

“Beyond the triumphs, his way of understanding the battles is what illuminated his life. (…) Bill denounced the injustices with relentless clarity with which he intended to break the ‘status quo’, and with an example that, despite Although it was never his humble intention, he will always inspire teamwork, altruism and change,” said his family.

In his glorious career as center for the Celtics, Russell led the franchise to eleven titles in twelve finals, surrendering only in 1958 against the St. Louis Hawks.

One of the best defensive centers ever, his accomplishments also include five MVP awards and twelve All-Star calls.

To honor his legacy, the NBA dedicated the Finals MVP award to him, which was won this year by Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver mourned Russell’s passing and called him “the greatest champion in team sports history.”