Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick ended their relationship after a year of dating, according to reports

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have split after more than a year of dating, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

“Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have ended their relationship,” a source close to the couple told the outlet. However, Hader and Kendrick have yet to confirm the news publicly or through their representatives.

The Independent contacted its two representatives for comment.

News of the split comes just five months after fans were shocked to learn that the two had been “secretly dating” for over a year. In January, reports emerged that the star of pitch-perfect and the actor from Barry they had managed to keep their relationship private due to the pandemic. A source told People: “Because they are both hilarious, they sure make each other laugh all the time. [Kendrick] He is very, very happy.”

The former member of Saturday night Live kept her mouth shut about her relationship with Kendrick before the couple’s breakup. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter In March, Hader declined to answer questions about Kendrick out of respect for the three daughters he shares with Maggie Carey, whom he divorced in 2018.

“They just want me to be their dad,” he said. They just want me to sit and watch Charm Over and over again. So that’s what I do.”

Hader, 44, and Kendrick, 36, starred in the Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle 2019, though it’s unclear when they officially started dating.

The breakup comes just two weeks after Rachel Bilson opened up about her past relationship with Hader, whom she briefly dated in 2020. During an episode of her podcast Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilsonthe former star of The OC revealed that her separation from the comedian was “more difficult than childbirth”.

“I went through a really tough breakup and it was during the pandemic and I couldn’t leave my house,” she said. “I had nothing else to do but think about it and deal with it and feel it. It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, harder than giving birth.”