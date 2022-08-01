Beyoncé was accused of discriminating against people with disabilities

RenaissanceBeyoncé’s seventh studio album, has been out a few days ago but is already raising the first controversies: in an article published this morning Hannah Diviney, columnist of the Guardian which deals with issues related to rights and disabilities, has in fact accused Queen B of skill. The reason? A word employed in Heatedthe eleventh track of the disc, which sees the participation of Drake.

In the text, in fact, the word “space”(Short for“ spastic ”), which Diviney considers discriminatory towards people with disabilities. A few weeks ago, the journalist had carried out a similar protest against Lizzo, highlighting the use of the same term in Grrrlsthird trace of Special, the latest recording effort of the Detroit singer. On that occasion, Diviney had accused the artist of inconsistency, underlining how the use of such an insulting word clashed with the civil commitment that Lizzo herself, an activist for the rights of African American people and engaged, for years, as a spokesperson of the body positive, has been going on for unsuspected times.

On that occasion, Lizzo was not indifferent to the appeal, choosing to self-censor herself and explaining her reasons in a tweet: “I never wanted to promote it (discriminatory language, ed), I’m a fat black woman in America . I have been targeted many times by people who used discriminatory language against me. So I understand the great power of words (whether used intentionally or as in my case unintentionally). I am proud and proud to have changed the text of Grrrlsbecause I want to be part of this change ».

According to Diviney, taking a step back, Lizzo offered “one masterclass on how to be a true and effective ally of the cause of people with disabilities. On the other hand, the journalist explained that she felt a certain “discomfort” for the choice of Queen B: “I thought we had changed the music industry and started a global conversation on the language of the enabling, intentional or not,” she wrote, declaring that «Disabled people deserve better. I don’t want to have this conversation again. ‘