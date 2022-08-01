Ben Affleck will play Batman again in Aquaman 2

Ben Affleck will return to play the character of Batman in the sequel to Aquaman. The second film will be titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and will be released on March 17, 2023. Actor Jason Momoa will also return as Arthur Curry alongside Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman.





Jason Momoa has announced Affleck’s return to the project on his social networks with a photograph of both on set. “Reunited Bruce and Arthur, I love and miss you. Arrested on set with all the great things coming in Aquaman 2,” he wrote in the caption of the image.





The announcement of Affleck’s participation in the new film has surprised fans, since he had announced that he would no longer play the character of Batman: “I had a really negative experience around Justice League for many different reasons,” he said. . “I’m not blaming anyone, there are a lot of things that happened. But really what happened is that I wasn’t happy. I didn’t like being there. It didn’t seem interesting to me. And then some horrible things happened. But, that’s when I said to myself, I’m not going to do this anymore.” Despite these statements and although the details of his new contract are unknown, the actor will once again put on the superhero suit for the new film.

