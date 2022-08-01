Ben Affleck reflects his mood on his wrist

welcome to watches of the weekwhere we track down the rarest, wildest and most coveted celebrity watches.

In 2021, Ben Affleck revealed his romantic and nostalgic choice of watches to the world. In case you missed it: When the actor got back together with his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, he went to great lengths to recapture the allure of 2002 through science or magic. Part of that involved dusting off the Franck Muller watch that Lopez had given him and that he was wearing when they were first together in the early 2000s. From then on, you can almost read Affleck’s mood through what he wears on his wrist.

Before getting back together with JLo, Ben Affleck barely wore a watch. I know this because a few years ago I wrote an article about Affleck’s journaling style on a daily basis, and he always went without a watch: what was the clock but a reminder that time was running out? By then, Affleck wasn’t even dressed right. “Wear just the right clothes to get through the week,” I wrote. “Or to day to day!” The watch was a flourish that required too much effort to go out on an errand. Affleck focused on his needs, like always having his tobacco inhaler with him.

Now, after marrying JL in a small Las Vegas wedding, Ben Affleck looks refreshed and ready to accessorize again. On his honeymoon alone he has sported some impressive and very interesting watches. The first is a custom Rolex Submariner ·skeleton, by Artisan De Geneve; and the second is a Hermès Arceau L’Heure De La Lune. Come on, Ben doesn’t know about trends! Hermès watchmaking is taking off in a big way this year, and Ben Affleck’s watch proves it. The Arceau L’Heure De La Lune combines the strength of Hermès design with watchmaking technique, in which the house France, best known for its silk scarves, has invested heavily lately. The watch features two disks that indicate the hours and minutes and that rotate around a dial with two mother-of-pearl moons. They are two unique and very attractive watches: it is good to have Ben Affleck, the watch collector, back.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Chris Pine’s Rolex Day-Date

Is Chris Pine’s charming outfits being talked about enough? We spilled a lot of digital ink extolling Pine, and yet it doesn’t feel like enough. He has been rocking his kaftans, coastal chic and Zorro shirts for years. But it’s not enough for Pine to increase the element of surprise. The actor is very smart when it comes to balancing the quirky with the classic. His Day-Date is perfect for maintaining this delicate balance. The watch is a quintessential classic and allows Pine to get away with clothing.

Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Kevin Durant’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak

Kevin Durant attended the premiere of NYC Point Godsa new documentary produced by him, with a divine clock. We rarely see Slim Reaper’s watches, and that’s because of his love of Vetements hoodies., but it makes moments like this count. Durant seems to carry the new Royal Oak 50th anniversary edition with tourbillon and navy blue dial. It is a marriage of two greats of all time.

TheStewartofNY

Chris Rock Epic X’s Jacob & Co.

It hasn’t been launched into space like another Jacob & Co. but Rock’s Epic X is no slouch. Despite its outrageous looks, the Epic X aims to be the brand’s version of an everyday watch. This only makes sense when you look at the rest of the brand’s watches: brightly colored creations that follow five time zones, or pieces with diamond moons and globes that revolve around the dial. Just in that glitzy light, Rock’s Epic X might look like a casual, everyday sports watch. To his credit, Rock makes it work even during an errand outing.

Ricky Vigil M

Tom Cruise’s Rolex GMT-Master II

Who knew Cruise had so many top-tier watches? Since his press tour of top gun, the actor has sported a whole range of impressive watches. His career includes an intricate Vacheron Constantin, two Cartiers and a Rolex Sky-Dweller. Now he adds to his resume the GMT with red and blue “Pepsi” bezel. Like the other watches he’s worn, the GMT is a must-have piece that’s a bit sporty and a lot classic.

Article adapted from the original published in the US edition of GQ by Martha Caro.