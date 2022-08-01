Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez divorce: J.Lo’s ex says it

Sorry, honey, we have to interrupt the honeymoon because I have to work. Here, they will not be the exact words used by Jennifer Lopez with her new husband Ben Affleck, but we are close. How can a marriage that starts like this end? According to Ojani Noa in one way only: with divorce. Let me be clear: we wish the Bennifer 2.0 a long life of love and happiness. The pop star’s first husband, on the other hand, has decidedly different ideas from ours.

From wedding to honeymoon between Paris and Capri

As the whole world knows, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas, have chosen to spend their honeymoon in the city of love in the company of their respective children. In Paris, the family was followed by the paparazzi, who immortalized every slightest movement. From dinner in a suit and tie at a thousand thousand degrees, to the making out session on the bench of a public park, to a visit to the Louvre.

WATCH HERE THE PHOTOS OF THE HOLLYWOOD STARS ON HOLIDAY IN ITALY

Now the Italian parenthesis in Capri. Where she returned to the stage to perform for an event organized by Unicef ​​and full of celebrities and Hollywood stars. From Leonardo Dicaprio to Jamie Foxx. And Ben? Following his wife, of course. As has always happened to all of J.Lo’s boyfriends, husbands and companions before.

Because between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez it will end in divorce

It will be, therefore, for a sort of very personal déjà vu that the former model and personal trainer Ojani Noa has decided to share with humanity his opinion on the marriage of his ex-wife. He asked her on Daily Mail. And he did not spare words. Explaining that seeing Jennifer in a wedding dress brought back so many memories.

“I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last. Jen loves being in love, but she has been engaged (in the official sense, one step away from the wedding, ed) six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. As we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever. But this happened three husbands and five engagements ago, ”says Noa.

Love at first sight for Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez

When Ojani Noa met the future superstar he was a Cuban refugee serving at Miami restaurant tables. And it is in that of Gloria Estefan that she first met J.Lo. “I had no idea who she was. Our eyes met and I thought she was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen, ”he said. Who at the time he had posed a few times as a model, but who, in his words, wanted to live the American dream. Instead, she was about to start filming the series that would launch her in Hollywood, Selena. “You hit me. She wore a white top with pants and I remember thinking she had the best body I’ve ever seen. She later told me that she already knew from that first evening that she was going to marry me ».

The couple, with other friends, went to a nightclub for an evening. «I took her hand and we went out on the track. They played a slow. It was like getting shocked. She was shaking and said, “You make me nervous.” We both felt the romantic energy. It was instant and intense. As if it was flowing through our bodies. I told her: “I feel the way you feel”. I raised her chin and gave her a kiss: it was a kiss as if we had known each other forever ».

Browse the gallery Jennifer Lopez and all her returning men: lovers, husbands, flirts

The sentimental advice of Jack Nicholson

The accompanying romance novel that follows is the account of the year and a half – including 11 months of marriage – that the two spent together. With her he was becoming a world superstar. And he who ran J.Lo’s place in Los Angeles and got sentimental advice from Jack Nicholson.

The story between the two, says Noa, started to creak when she was in New York with Sean P. Diddy (who produced her music) and he was on the other coast, jealous of his wife showing up with the rapper. The more she told newspapers and TV that their marriage was perfect, the more he felt bad. “We went to the Golden Globes and we were at the table with Jack [Nicholson]. Who told us: “Guys, you look so happy.” I replied: “It is not what it seems”. He told me to hold on. I never thought I’d get advice on how to make a relationship work from Jack Nicholson. ‘

A marriage that lasted 11 months

The divorce came in January 1998. Two years after that first night on the dance floor and 11 months after the wedding. “But we have been friends for more than a decade”, Ojani Noa is keen to point out. That she received $ 50,000 from the divorce settlement. He now lives in South Florida with his two dogs. He doesn’t want to specify what work he does, but you can find it on OnlyFan. For the first two thousand years he managed Madres, his ex’s Los Angeles restaurant. Who, meanwhile, was getting engaged to Sean P. Diddy, she was marrying Cris Judd, divorced and married Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez will marry 7 or 8 times in her life

In 2005 she fired him. He sued her. They agreed. Her last words to Jennifer Lopez are honey coated gall. “I’m glad she went back to Ben, but I have a feeling she won’t last. I think Jen is a person who will marry seven or eight times. I can’t see her settling down with just one person. She pushes herself to constantly move forward in her professional life, which is why she has had a career spanning 30 years. But she goes on like this too in her private life. “

“For many years I felt burned, hurt. I think if she hadn’t had all those people around her, we’d still be together. But I have my life and I am happy. I still believe in love and I hope Jen has finally found the love she was looking for. ‘

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION