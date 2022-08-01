Belinda vacations with Leto… and Nodal reappears with Cazzu

MEXICO CITY.- The holidays of Belinda They have become quite crazy, after the singer presumed that she is accompanied by the actor Jared Letohas unleashed all kinds of reactions on social networks.

In the last few hours, the protagonist of “Welcome to Eden” has been in charge of giving a small glimpse of what her days have been in front of the sea and with Leto, this through several photographs and videos where they appear climbing hills, jumping to the sea or simply enjoying a sunset, as in his last publication.

In the clip, the American can be seen lying next to the Spanish woman, while the wind ruffles her hair and the sun disappears on the horizon; although it might sound like a very romantic scene, Belinda decided to give it a touch of humor by accompanying it with the song “Gogo Dance”, which has become famous on the Tik Tok platform.

But while the blue-eyed girl spends time with one of her great friends, her ex-boyfriend, Christian Nodal He has not been left behind and coincidentally he was seen again in public with his new partner, the Argentine singer Cazzu.

The couple attended, this weekend, the reggaeton musicians Wisin and Yandel offered in Guatemala City. Both were captured by some of the attendees and in the images, which are already circulating on the Internet, appears Cazzu dancing happily in front of her boyfriend, while he remains static, observing her in detail.

Apparently, both Belinda and Nodal they have left behind the history that united them and after so many controversies, they decided to rebuild their lives.

However, fans of Belinda they seem to lean towards the interpreter of “Light without gravity” and celebrate that she is now close to the protagonist of Morbius: “you see that she is God’s favorite”, “Friends are for life, you deserve many moments of happiness my Beli », «This is winning as always», with some of the comments that have been sent to him.