Belinda, Thalía, Lucero and other celebrities who were born in August
This August is the birthday of several celebrities, including Lucero, Belinda, Thalía and former first lady Angélica Rivera.
In the international arena, the actresses Mila Kunis and Jennifer Lawrence stand out, and of course, the queen of pop, Madonna.
Belinda is one of the most mediatic since she walked and then thundered with Christian Nodal, the couple now separately give a lot to talk about with everything they do.
The also actress has always given something to talk about because of her age, most biographies say that she is from 1989, while she said that she was born in 1992.
The truth is that the 1989 version is more appropriate because of the age at which he began his career in children’s soap operas.
Celebrities who were born in August
Here is a list of some celebrities who were born in August.
- Angelica Rivera: August 2
- Isabel Pantoja: August 2
- Barack Obama: August 4
- Marlene Favela: August 5
- Carlos Vives: August 7
- Altair Jarabo: August 7
- Jose Ron: August 8
- Juanes: August 9
- Ana Serradilla: August 9
- Antonio Banderas: August 10
- Mila Kunis: August 14, 1983
- Belinda: August 15
- Jennifer Lawrence: August 15
- Madonna: August 16
- Mauritius Islands: August 16
- Daniela Castro: August 17
- Luz Elena Gonzalez: August 22
- Pablo Montero: August 23
- Thalia: August 26
- Daniela Romo: August 27
- Shaila Durcal: August 28
- Lucero: August 29
- William Levy: August 29
- Alicia Villarreal: August 31
READ: Carlos Arenas, new host of the Hoy Program. Another one from Venga la Alegría
madonna
The Queen of Pop deserves a special mention. She is currently working on the film about her life, since she is the one who wants to work on the script.
The singer needs no introduction, throughout her career, there was no one to overshadow her.
Madonna Louise Ciccone, born in Bay City, Michigan on August 16, 1958, is known simply as Madonna.
She is an American singer, dancer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, and icon.
Many of his songs have reached number one on the music charts of various countries around the world.
His biggest hits include songs like “Like a Virgin”, “Material Girl”, “Papa Don’t Preach”, “La isla bonita”, “Like a Prayer”, “Express Yourself”, “Vogue”, “Take a Bow ”, “Frozen”, “Music”, “Hung Up” and “4 Minutes”.