Belinda, Thalía, Lucero and other celebrities who were born in August

This August is the birthday of several celebrities, including Lucero, Belinda, Thalía and former first lady Angélica Rivera.

In the international arena, the actresses Mila Kunis and Jennifer Lawrence stand out, and of course, the queen of pop, Madonna.

Belinda is one of the most mediatic since she walked and then thundered with Christian Nodal, the couple now separately give a lot to talk about with everything they do.

The also actress has always given something to talk about because of her age, most biographies say that she is from 1989, while she said that she was born in 1992.

The truth is that the 1989 version is more appropriate because of the age at which he began his career in children’s soap operas.

Celebrities who were born in August

Here is a list of some celebrities who were born in August.

Angelica Rivera: August 2

Isabel Pantoja: August 2

Barack Obama: August 4

Marlene Favela: August 5

Carlos Vives: August 7

Altair Jarabo: August 7

Jose Ron: August 8

Juanes: August 9

Ana Serradilla: August 9

Antonio Banderas: August 10

Mila Kunis: August 14, 1983

Belinda: August 15

Jennifer Lawrence: August 15

Madonna: August 16

Mauritius Islands: August 16

Daniela Castro: August 17

Luz Elena Gonzalez: August 22

Pablo Montero: August 23

Thalia: August 26

Daniela Romo: August 27

Shaila Durcal: August 28

Lucero: August 29

William Levy: August 29

Alicia Villarreal: August 31

READ: Carlos Arenas, new host of the Hoy Program. Another one from Venga la Alegría

madonna

The Queen of Pop deserves a special mention. She is currently working on the film about her life, since she is the one who wants to work on the script.

The singer needs no introduction, throughout her career, there was no one to overshadow her.

Madonna Louise Ciccone, born in Bay City, Michigan on August 16, 1958, is known simply as Madonna.

She is an American singer, dancer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, and icon.

Many of his songs have reached number one on the music charts of various countries around the world.

His biggest hits include songs like “Like a Virgin”, “Material Girl”, “Papa Don’t Preach”, “La isla bonita”, “Like a Prayer”, “Express Yourself”, “Vogue”, “Take a Bow ”, “Frozen”, “Music”, “Hung Up” and “4 Minutes”.