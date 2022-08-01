Believe it or not, Madonna was almost part of Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas – Spoiler Time

Goodfellas ( 1990 ) is perhaps the best film of Martin Scorsese . One of the things that stands out is its great cast, very successful. But things would have been VERY different if madonna would have been chosen to play Karen Hill . How? Yes, because it almost happened.

based on the book wiseguy of Nicholas Pileggi, Goodfellas narrates the life of the mafia associate Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), from his days as a teenager fascinated by the presence of the mob in his neighborhood to his full involvement in the Lucchese crime familyculminating in his decision to become an informant for the FBI. While almost the entire film is told from Henry’s own perspective, it is also intertwined with the outsider point of view of his wife, Karen Hill (Lorraine Braco).

It’s no secret that directors and producers don’t always get the actors they first envisioned for their movies, and the same thing happened to Scorsese Y Goodfellasalthough in the end everything worked out. For example, the role of Henry Hill almost went for alec baldwinwhile big names like Tom Cruise, Nicolas Cage, Sean Penn Y John Travolta were considered before it was for Ray Liotta. In the case of Karen Hill, Lorraine Braco was not the first option, but madonna.

:EITHER

In an interview of 2010 with GQ, Scorsese and the producers Barbara Fine and Irwin Winkler talked about the casting process for the film, and fine revealed what we mentioned before. “Marty can get a performance out of almost anyone,” he said. Although they did not give a reason not to choose madonna What Karen Hillmost likely it had to do with his busy schedule and/or the poor reception of his performance in the play speed the plow in which the queen of pop was participating at the same time.

Though madonna She has appeared in several films, her performances have been mostly panned by critics, and although she had had both hits and misses in her acting career at the time, Scorsese saw more potential in Lorraine Braco.