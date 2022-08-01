At the age of 10, a genius girl from Chiapas will study medicine in the US

At just 10 years old, the Mexican Michelle Arellano, a girl from the Mexican southeast with an intelligence quotient (IQ) of 158, two points below Albert Einstein, He will study medicine at the University of Massachusetts.

Michelle, a native of Tuxtla Gutierrez, capital of the state of Chiapas, she is considered a genius girla feature present in three out of every 100 childrenaccording to World Health Organization (WHO), and dreams of being medical, marine biologist and actress.

“My dream is to become a great doctor and be able to cure cancer, autism, biologist, marine and actress,” she declared.

When Michelle was a year and a half old and learned to speak English as well as Spanish, at the age of 4 she already knew how to read and write, and now she is fluent in French, Italian and German.

He passed primary, secondary and recently the test of the National Center for the Evaluation of Higher Education (Ceneval) to certify your high school.

“I am happy because I have already accredited elementary, middle, and high school,” said Michelle.

Potentiality in Mexican childhoods

The little one will start his university studies in Augustthe first two years will be virtual classes and then they will be face-to-face in USA, detailed Karina Guillen Cruz, mother of Michelle.

Michelle She is also considered an artist, draws, paints, plays the piano, and has also been outstanding in swimming, basketball and is a black belt in taekwondo, among other disciplines.

The genius girls of Mexico

Karen Guillén Cruz, who is a surgeon, reported that finding the way and understanding her daughter was distressing and frustrating.

He had to consult specialists, searched the Internet for similar cases, but found little.

At the same time dealt with the system Well, your girl was rejected from five primary schools in Chiapas, because they did not want to accept her because of her IQ, arguing that the teachers couldn’t deal with his intelligence.

“It’s not easy either because you go to an institution, you run into excuses, it’s that this and that, it’s that age. The truth is I exerted a lot of pressure,” said Michelle’s mother.

As soon as a school accepted her, her parents asked the Secretary of Education in Chiapas to move her up a grade, because Michelle was bored in class, because in a couple of hours she learned everything, she added.

The Ministry of Education agreed: From fourth year Michelle went to sixth grade. Later, with a single evaluation, she accredited elementary school in November 2021, middle school in March 2022, and high school on July 4.

“Since I found out about the diagnosis, I have not let go of my daughter, we are walking step by step according to how she feels, because yes: we have tried to be very careful with her emotional and physical integrity.”

Michelle and her mother are now looking for parents of gifted children to guide them and form a support network because the little girl wants everyone to have the opportunity to learn.

“That they talk to their parents so that the teachers know about these children and can help them with special classes,” says the girl.