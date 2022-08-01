Ariana Grande dyes platinum blonde by surprise

It seems that Ariana Grande, after showing her natural hair on Instagram, has decided to turn 180 degrees. The singer has done something regarding her hair image that would never have occurred to her fans and that is that the singer’s hair is one of her greatest signs of identity. Her extra-long brown ponytail has been one of the pillars of the style that characterizes the interpreter, a style that has been copied by greats like Jennifer Lopez, but it seems that her fans will have to get used to seeing her in a different way. At least for a while.

The singer has left her comfort zone to launch herself into the cinematographic field and has landed in the UK to begin rehearsals for her next role as Glinda, in her next film, wicked. Although the film will not be released until December 2024, the Grammy award winner has decided to get fully into the role and a few days ago she has published some stories that suppose an appetizer for what will be his participation in the production.

The singer shared some images of her first days in this country on her social networks in which you can see balloons, scarecrows from the Wizard of Oz and other symbols that her followers can easily relate to the film. Although the truth is that there is no trace of a magic wand or a dress full of diamonds that could belong to the character, the singer could have offered a better preview of the look that his character could have on the big screen. Among other snapshots, the artist shared a few days ago an image of her session with music producer and composers Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. In this composition, the singer looks very different from what she is used to, because she has changed the brown tone of her hair for a surprising icy blonde and everything seems to indicate that it is due to the requirements of the script. Despite this change in color, there is one thing that she does retain: her hair is waist-length, and the top half of it is tied back in her signature high ponytail.

There are several theories about these images and there are those who think that they are old snapshots, however, they are perfect to give us an idea of ​​what the interpreter would look like in Glinda’s skin. It is likely that Ariana wants to print her own style on the character and change the characteristic curls of the little witch for a somewhat more contemporary hairstyle to give it a more current air, something that you would undoubtedly achieve with a semi-updo like the one she usually wears in many of her appearances. It is also possible that the opposite happens and she is the one who changes her straight hair for the curly curls of her character.

Anyway, This icy blonde is a radical change for the singer, something she had not dared to do since the beginning of her career.. Therefore, it is necessary for you to learn how to care for bleached blonde hair in summer. We don’t know if it will be something definitive, or if he is just trying different options to find his new image, but it is fun to see how artists of his level are not afraid of change.

