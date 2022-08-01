Argentine player attacks a female referee from behind VIDEOMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

coward, little man and every adjective that comes to mind to define a troglodyte dressed as a footballer that this weekend assaulted a female referee within a semi-professional match in Argentina, attacking her from behind because he did not agree with me scoring a foul against his team.

The player aggression to the whistler it happened in the League of Three Creeks of the South American country, which usually gives the note for violence in soccer. According to the journalist César Luis Merlo, the reserve match between Independence and Garmensewhich could happen at night like so many in semi-professional football, has now viralized on social media.

In the images we see the judge mark a foul that is disapproved by the team, the footballer with shirt 7 kicks the ball and that is worth the yellow, but player number 2 is the one who freaks out. In the video there is an editing cut and we see the caveman hit the referee with his clenched fist between the jaw and the nape of the neckwhom he sent to the ground, but quickly got up fearing for his integrity.

His companions failed to stop him; not satisfied with having hit the whistler from behind, after a few seconds he tries to get closer again, but it is then that opponents, teammates, coaching staff and even the police enter the court to try to calm him down. A misfit whom the security elements they took him detained.

????Cowardly attack on a female referee of a soccer player in the reserve game Independencia against Garmense, corresponding to the Tres Arroyos League.

*️⃣The victim is Dalma Cortadi and the perpetrator, Cristian Tirone. pic.twitter.com/a5wZT6QKLv – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 31, 2022

The comments on the video are unanimous in condemning the violence, particularly this episode of a man treacherously attacking a defenseless womanwho was incredibly calm despite the seriousness of the situation since the guy didn’t look satisfied with the blow to the back of the head and wanted more violence.

“I don’t know why people believe that being on a soccer field can hit you without criminal charges,” commented a follower of the journalist. “This guy can’t step on a court again, shithead”another replied. “Let this criminal be refounded in jail”was another of the messages.