Angelina Jolie’s favorite perfume

Neither too floral nor too spicy. Carolina Herrera, by Carolina Herrera – the fragrance of Angelina Jolie– is an emblem of elegance. And perhaps for this reason, in the era in which Angelina Jolie he changed the dark style of youth for classic and functional garments, it is his favorite fragrance.

If he fragrance favorite of Angelina Jolie is now simple and elegant. Although it went through many, today it prioritizes the classic when it comes to producing. You will have already seen her with white tunics, neutral clothes for day and night, loose or semi-tied hair and natural makeup.

how does it smell Angelina Jolie? Font. Instagram @guerlain

And it is that her journey as a person and an actress has led her to embrace simplicity. Elegant by nature and unquestionably beautiful, Angelina Jolie is a lover of fragranceIt’s unisex and you find it attractive all fragranceIt’s that they are neither too spicy nor too floral, without exaggeration.

Created in 1988. Source. Carolina Herrera.

Why Angelina Jolie choose the fragrance Carolina Herrera emblem?

Carolina Herrera was the first fragrance created by the distinguished designer in 1988. The intention was to create a fragrance classic and timeless, suitable for various occasions, styles and women.

The scent was meant to capture her good taste and sensibility for haute couture and perfectly describes the actress and altruistic figure’s sophisticated, simple and elegant manner of dressing. Angelina Jolie.

Although the celebrity has represented other brands of fragrancethe personal style of Angelina Jolie lleads to lean towards the jasmine and sandalwood that contains the Carolina Herrera. The fusion of this aroma includes tuberoses, orange blossom, apricot, green notes, Brazilian rosewood and bergamot along with tuberose from India, jasmine, lily of the valley, hyacinth, honeysuckle, daffodil, among other notes.

Of course, Angelina Jolie he also loves the fragrance of which it is the image: the Bloom of Rose by Guarlain, which is inspired by its many facets.

The fragrance which is the image of Angelina Jolie. Font. guerlain.com

Of this fragrance, it was said that the actress described it as “my invisible tattoo” for being a fragrance bright, luscious and floral. With top notes of lavender and citrus, the heart of Bulgarian damask rose, jasmine sambac and neroli, the fragrance closes with notes such as sandalwood and Tahitian vanilla, which give it a warm and sensual background.

Angelina Jolieso you will have your fragrance favorite but there is always time to vary a little, don’t you think? The olfactory tastes of one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood will have had a long journey until they found her favorite.

And what are you waiting for to try the emblematic Carolina Herrera by Carolina Herrera or the Bloom of Rose by Guarlain?