Angelina Jolie’s favorite perfume

Neither too floral nor too spicy. Carolina Herrera, by Carolina Herrera – the fragrance of Angelina Jolie– is an emblem of elegance. And perhaps for this reason, in the era in which Angelina Jolie he changed the dark style of youth for classic and functional garments, it is his favorite fragrance.

If he fragrance favorite of Angelina Jolie is now simple and elegant. Although it went through many, today it prioritizes the classic when it comes to producing. You will have already seen her with white tunics, neutral clothes for day and night, loose or semi-tied hair and natural makeup.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker