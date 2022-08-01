Angelina Jolie dazzles with her beauty at 47 years old

Angelina Jolie is not only one of the best and popular actresses of Hollywood if not also one of the most beautiful on the big screen. The protagonist of the saga “Tomb Raider”In addition to being a talented actress, she is a woman very committed to social causes. In their social networks makes publications that have to do with different fights led by the peculiar brunette.

Angelina Jolie at the Spelman/Morehouse Fundraiser.

Recently, Angelina Jolie She was the target of paparazzi and fans who decided to take selfies with her. This occurred at the Spelman/Morehouse fundraiser. Event attended by the talented actress and which coincides with the various initiatives that she carries out in order to show solidarity with the causes that need it most.

The photos of the protagonist of the film “Maleficent” They flooded the network and their beauty captured everyone’s eyes. Those present at the event took the opportunity to take selfies and share them on their respective profiles. Angelina Jolie He wore a gray sweater that highlighted the green of his eyes. On June 4, the American artist turned 47 and apparently the same does not happen to her since at her age she looks great.

The natural beauty of Angelina Jolie caught everyone’s eyes.

He makes some in his official profile of his account Instagram, Angelina Jolie shared a photo of her daughter Zahara with her friends that surprised everyone.

Along with the image, the popular actress of Hollywood added a message that says the following: “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”