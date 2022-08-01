Angelina Jolie dazzles with her beauty at 47 years old

Angelina Jolie is not only one of the best and popular actresses of Hollywood if not also one of the most beautiful on the big screen. The protagonist of the saga “Tomb Raider”In addition to being a talented actress, she is a woman very committed to social causes. In their social networks makes publications that have to do with different fights led by the peculiar brunette.

Angelina Jolie at the Spelman/Morehouse Fundraiser.

Recently, Angelina Jolie She was the target of paparazzi and fans who decided to take selfies with her. This occurred at the Spelman/Morehouse fundraiser. Event attended by the talented actress and which coincides with the various initiatives that she carries out in order to show solidarity with the causes that need it most.

