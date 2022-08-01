An epic true story and with Spain involved: This is the new film that unites Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese again – CINEMABLEND

The film, which will premiere directly on AppleTV+, is based on David Grann’s novel ‘The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder’.

After The Aviator, Shutter Island and the most recent Killers of the Flower MoonMartin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio join forces again to direct and star, respectively, The Wager for AppleTV+.

The film is based on the novel by David Grann The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder which is in turn based on the true story of the British ship the Wager. The story is set in the early 1740s where the arrival of a raft to the coast of Brazil is narrated.

The makeshift raft carries with it the emaciated bodies of 30 men, barely alive, after a rather dangerous journey. The men are supposedly what remains of the crew of the British ship Wager, which had the task of following a Spanish warship carrying a treasure known as ‘the prize of all the oceans’.

While chasing the treasure, the Wager was shipwrecked on a desert island off the coast of Patagonia, leaving the crew stranded and forcing the men to face hunger and the elements of the island. After building the raft, the men sailed more than 4,000 kilometers for more than three months before being hailed as heroes upon arrival in Brazil.

Six months later, another boat and in worse condition reaches the coast of Chile. The three men who ran it have a much darker vision of what happened on that island, accusing the 30 castaways of being mutineers. The accusations incite a tug-of-war that unravels the anarchy that raged among the crew while isolated on the island.

The announcement of this new film comes on the heels of Scorsese and DiCaprio’s new work on the crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon, which will premiere in 2023. The film stars Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser and Lily Gladstone, among others, and the story is set in the 1920s about an FBI investigation into the mysterious murders of members of the Osage tribe.

