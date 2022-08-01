América rescheduled duel against FC Juárez to rest its players due to a busy schedule

América has played eight games in 25 days, so the duel against FC Juárez was postponed for a day to take a short break

the duel between America Y FC Juarezscheduled for Saturday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m., changed its schedule to Sunday, August 7 at 8:00 p.m., due to the intense load of matches that the azulcrema team has had during the month of July and that the board wants to give their players more rest.

From July 13 to August 7, America will have played eight duels in a period of 25 days, that is, an average of 3.1 days between each game, which have meant stopovers in Nevada, Houston, Tijuana, San Francisco, León, Los Angeles, to finally reach Mexico City for the appointment with FC Juarez.

America’s ‘Odyssey’ began after the duel against Toluca corresponding to Day 3 in the Opening 2022 of the MX Leaguewith the transfer to Las Vegas to meet Chelsea on the pitch of Allegiant Stadium and, after the 2-1 loss, he traveled to Houston to stumble against Manchester City by the same score.

back to the MX Leagueon Saturday July 23, America visited Tijuana and fell 2-0 to Xolos, after a duel in which they dominated possession of the ball (63%) but barely tried on goal on one occasion. Three days later, they met Real Madrid at Oracle Park in California and drew 2-2.

At his fifth stop, America they lost 3 to 2 against León on date 6 and their next destination is again California, a state of the American Union where they will duel against LAFC for the Leagues Cup on Wednesday at 10:15 p.m.

Back in Mexico City after the tour, America will be measured against FC Juarez on the field of the Azteca Stadium and a week later Pumas will do the honors in Ciudad Universitaria.