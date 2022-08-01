Amber Heard received $1.1 million for her Yucca Valley mansion

Amber Heard has been seen in the Hamptons.

During the defamation lawsuit Amber Heard and Johnny Depp faced this yearit was revealed that the actress was the owner of a remote and desert property in Yucca Valley, Calif. It was even said that this would be his refuge at the end of the trial.

Now, following the sentencing that left Heard in deep debt, word has spread that the property was sold in an off-market deal for $1.1 million dollars.

It should be noted that with the sale of this property Heard has obtained a great profit, since she paid for the place in 2019 only $570,000 dollars. At the moment the name of the new owner is unknown.

According to ‘Dirt.com’ now the actress is looking for new properties, specifically he has been seen quite often in the hamptonsNew York.

Since photos of the property began to spread in all the media, the house drew attention for its particular style. It was built in 2015 and is spread over six acres.

the main house has a total extension of 2,400 square feet distributed in three bedrooms, three bathrooms, hall, living room, bar, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and other amenities.

Among the features that can be highlighted in this residence are concrete floors, an LED lighting system and a surround sound system.

The kitchen, on the other hand, it has a quite rural style with wooden cabinets, granite countertops and dining bar. It is also equipped with high-end stainless steel appliances.

Outside there is ample space to walk and enjoy the fresh air. But without a doubt the protagonist of this area it’s a big 110 foot bridge. There is also a garage with capacity for three vehicles.

