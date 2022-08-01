Amazon Prime Video: Chris Pratt stars in The Terminal List – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Chris Pratt has become an old-fashioned hero. A guy without many grays in his personality, funny and who easily wins the viewer’s empathy. He did it in the Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy (which already has its third installment in pre-production) and in the films of the most recent Jurassic World saga.

He also tried to put a twist on that heroic nature in the apocalyptic film Tomorrow’s War: which mixed time travel and battles against aliens in which Pratt becomes a family man who discovers his ability to save the world. But he was still a good man (yes, full of conflicts) who was capable of sacrificing anything for others.

Although he has caressed action and family drama, the 43-year-old actor seems to have found a proposal in which he can offer other nuances: The terminal list (The Terminal List), a series that has just premiered on the Prime Video streaming platform (in which The War of Tomorrow premiered last year) with a more personal conflict trying to make its way into a pure action narrative.

“This is a guy who’s fighting for his life. I wanted it to be dirty. I didn’t want it to be a boxing match. For example, there’s a fight sequence where I thought, ‘I’m going to fight a guy to the death. I’m going to punch him in the testicles. I’m going to gouge out his eyes and I’m going to do everything I can to be lethal in that fight.’ recent interview on comingsoon.net.

Pratt emphasizes elements of drama in this production.

The Terminal List is based on former Navy Seal Jack Carr’s literary work of the same name, in which Commander James Reece (Pratt) returns home after dealing with the tragedy of a mission gone wrong that led to the death of a whole platoon in charge of the protagonist.

Reece’s new reality is complex; she has a post-traumatic syndrome and, despite that, she decides to investigate on her own what really happened. As usually happens in these types of stories, the search for the truth leads the protagonist to face violence. That being the case, Pratt is more affected and there is a hint of unusual rage.

Although it is not enough to be a production of dramatic depth proportional to the overflowing action of its episodes, The Terminal List fulfills the goal of raw, gritty entertainment. Not in vain is Antoine Fuqua as director, remembered for films such as Training Day and the two installments of El ajusticiero.

Nevertheless, Pratt insists there is an element of human emotion and drama that clicked for him to take on the project.

“I think the series does a great job of showing the realities of war and balancing these traumatic memories and the suffering of a soldier with this intriguing conspiracy. Can you talk about that? That questioning really makes the series special, ”she stressed.

For him, the production has the necessary time to grow and mark that behavior of brotherhood and vulnerability that orbits around those who are part of the army.

Revenge is not the only engine in the series. Pratt strives to strike the right tone between overwhelmed and powerful, emulating the television heroes of the 1980s; he really is more connected with the second concept.

However, that’s not bad, because what is sought is to have a good time of adrenaline and not so much a sociopolitical reflection of the dark and manipulative reaches of power.

Is it really a change bet for Chris Pratt’s acting record? The answer is a total yes. Pratt takes risks and does not lose that power of connection with the audience, but it is clear that this is only a first step in a professional search that may have a future.

“His faults don’t outweigh how good he is. Watching it, I was annoyed by certain creative decisions, but not so much that it impacted my enjoyment of the action,” said Liam Matthews in his TV Guide review, while AV Club’s Todd Lazarski considered it to be a proposal that “aspires to be an intellectual thriller, but it’s not very intellectual, and it’s not very exciting.”

A harsh criticism that contrasts with the vision of Nate Richard of Collider magazine, who insists that it is “undeniably entertaining and, despite the length of the episodes, never feels too overstuffed to the point where it drags, but it’s also too simple.” That being the case, The Terminal List fits for a relaxed and easily digestible marathon.

