Amanda Seyfried hated her voice in Les Mis, but wants another musical

The talent of the actress Amanda Seyfried is not up for discussion, because she has delighted us with her acting and musical talent, but she was not satisfied with the quality of her voice, so she has sought to improve it with the aim of appearing in another musical.

Recently, she revealed in an interview that she auditioned for the role of Glinda The Good Witch for the new film adaptation of the famous musical. wickedbut the role in the end went to Ariana Grande.

What Amanda Seyfried had to say about her audition on wicked and his voice in Les Mis

Like many professionals, Amanda is someone who pushes herself. Despite having been nominated for an Oscar, she is looking for continuous improvement and learning in her art. Although she didn’t get the role in wickedshe commented that it was a test to prove to herself how much her voice has improved:

“I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to show. […]So whatever comes in terms of musicals, I’m finally ready.”

We have seen Amanda sing in movies adapted from musicals like Mamma Mia, Mama Mia! here we go againplaying Sophie and in The Miserables (Les Mis) as Cossete. And it is in the latter that she feels that her voice was not up to par. In 2021 she revealed that she didn’t like her voice in the movie:

He added, “I was very weak. I feel like she could definitely play Cosette now. I have been working diligently since Les MiserablesIt’s to strengthen my voice and have some resistance. Besides working on my vibrato, I was completely lost. From a very technical point of view, I was very unhappy with the way I sang.”

We are already anxious and ready for any musical that is to come for her.

In spite of everything, this year has been incredible for Amanda, because in March she premiered what she mentions as “the toughest role of her life”, playing Elizabeth Holmes in the dramatic miniseries The Dropout and as if that were not enough, she is nominated for an Emmy.

