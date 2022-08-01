Amal Clooney and the most flattering white dress

Amal Clooney is not only known for her important work as a human rights lawyer, but she has also made a name for herself in the media for her praised and successful style. Always a defender of elegant looks, the silhouettes that best fit and the patterns that do not go out of style, her wedding with George Clooney placed her at the center of media interest and her outfits did the rest of her.

These days, the couple enjoys their usual getaway to Lake Como, where they have a home, and on one of their nights out, Amal decided on the white dress that best suits and is capable of solving any summer date, both formal and informal.

The lawyer wore a short dress with openwork, with a flattering strapless neckline, fitted bodice and a skirt made up of three superimposed ruffles that added volume to the silhouette.

Amal Clooney combined this dress with shoes in color beige that attracted attention for its square heel and a golden handbag. As jewels, she chose striking long golden earrings and left her hair loose and with wavy ends, the hairstyle that she almost always resorts to regardless of the occasion.

With this look Amal confirms that the white dress is always the protagonist of summer and her choice, although it is not a classic or a basic, could well be part of the summer wardrobe because it meets several requirements to suit all ages. First of all, the strapless or heart-shaped neckline has become one of the most popular this season, as it leaves the shoulders bare and highlights the bone structure, lightening the silhouette.

Also, the mini dress has also knocked on the door of this summer’s trends. Both in tight versions, as in balloon or flight silhouettesthe shorter options are gaining ground and are convincing due to their ability to stylize the figure, lengthening the legs.

With this lookAmal Clooney confirms that white dresses cannot be missing in the summer suitcase, and the mini and openwork options are perfect both for an evening look like hers, and for a look by day with sneakers and bag tote. Will this design become a favorite of the celebrities?

