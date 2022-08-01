Alternatives to the Apple Watch to consider

Which smartwatch is the best? (Photo: Getty)

The most famous and demanded smart watch in the world has a clear name: Apple Watch. Apple managed to lay the foundations for wearables with a magnificent product that has been improving over the generations into an extremely complete and very capable product. However, the exclusivity of the apple ecosystem does not leave many possibilities for Android users, who prefer to look for a compatible alternative with your cell phone. But which smartwatch to choose?

What is the best alternative smartwatch to the Apple Watch?

The one with the same appearance

If you are looking for a watch that resembles the Apple Watch, probably what you need is a model with a rectangular design that allows it to achieve a certain resemblance to the Apple Watch. The keys are on a square screen, rounded bezels and a visible rotary button.

Salandens Smartwatch. Photo: Amazon

A model that meets this definition and that also has a very low price is the Smartwatch from saladens. It is a fairly simple smartwatch but it fulfills its function of reporting notifications, monitoring physical activity, measuring heart rate, blood pressure and much more.

The ones that have more features than an Apple Watch

If what you are looking for is an aesthetic resemblance. However, if what you want is a watch that could be even more complete than the Apple Watch, or that offers different details that convince you more, take a look at the selection that we leave you below:

Huawei Watch GT2

Huawei Watch GT 2e

It is a version prior to the current generation of Huawei, but considering the excellent performance it offers, it is impossible for us not to recommend it, since you can get this model with a steel case for $2,972 pesos. Its appearance is quite elegant, and its AMOLED screen 1.39-inch looks really good.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Photo: Amazon

If you are looking for a small size model, the 40-millimeter Galaxy Watch 4 is a great model for users with smaller wrists. Its excellent build feels great in the hand, and its operating system comes packed with features like ECG monitoring, ground cycle monitoring, fall detection, GPS, and much more.

Continue reading the story

Amazfit Bip U Pro

Amazfit Bip U Pro. Photo: Amazon

The Xiaomi watch manufacturer has a wide variety of watches, and among all of them we find this Beep U Proa model with 60 types of sports modes to monitor, a 1.43-inch LCD screen, GPS and Alexa integration, a very interesting feature that will allow you to enjoy the Amazon assistant on your wrist.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active. Photo: Amazon

This beautiful Xiaomi model is made of stainless steel, has a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and is capable of monitoring up to 19 different sports activities. It allows you to answer calls thanks to its integrated microphone, and its GPS connection will complete all your exercises with location at the moment.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We may receive a portion of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

The future of mobile internet: the technological revolution that will change the world again