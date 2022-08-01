allergic rhinitis, atopic dermatitis and asthma, most common conditions in children

It is essential to identify the causes that exacerbate the symptoms to avoid complications.

Dr. Damaris Torres Paoli, Past President of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

The Dr. Damaris Torres, past president of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Ricospoke with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health during the ExpoSalud event, a meeting in which different specialists with extensive experience in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases participated, and explained the importance of treating the atopic dermatitisas an autoimmune disease that occurs more frequently in children and has no cure.

In this regard, he explained what is known as the atopy or atopic triad, a set of common allergies in patients with dermatitis. “The Atopic dermatitis it can be hereditary and is seen in patients who have the atopy triad. Many patients have allergic rhinitis, asthma Y atopic dermatitisthat is considered atopy because they overreact to allergens, odors and substances in the environment,” he said.

Likewise, he emphasized that although the condition does not have a cure, the manifestations can be controlled, following a treatment and applying the necessary care. “In some children who have these allergies when they reach puberty, their symptoms are controlled and they do not have these exacerbations, however, it is necessary to identify what can exacerbate these symptoms and for that, it is necessary to go to the dermatologist,” he added.

There are also people who suffer from contact dermatitis and are more sensitive to exposures to different types of materials, such as nickel, rubber and metals.

Dr. Torres stated that stress can also be a factor that exacerbates the symptoms of dermatitis, however, it is important to make the proper diagnosis to identify it. “You have to go to the primary care doctor or dermatologist to make the correct diagnosis and use the appropriate medicines, to avoid, for example: that they are going to put a high-potency steroid on the face, which does a lot of damage.”

Regarding high seasons or summer times, he stated that patients with skin conditions can be affected due to sun exposure, therefore, they should keep their skin moisturized, apply sunscreen at least 20 minutes before exposing themselves to the sun and avoid hours between 10 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon, since these are the periods in which ultraviolet rays have greater intensity and consequently impact on the skin.

The Atopic dermatitis It affects nearly 300,000 Puerto Ricans, who are exposed to different environmental antigens, such as vegetation, industries, and cars. The main symptoms that may occur are: dry, itchy skin (commonly at night), spots on the hands, feet, ankles, neck or wrists, small bumps that can form scabs, scaly or inflamed skin from scratching.

According to the Mayo Clinic portal, patients can prevent episodes or exacerbations of Atopic dermatitisapplying the following actions:

Moisturize the skin at least twice a day.

Identify and avoid triggers that make the condition worse, such as sweat, stress, obesity, soaps, detergents, dust, and pollen.

Avoid foods that can be generators of these manifestations.

Use mild soaps.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends considering a bleach bath to help prevent flare-ups; however, it is important to consult with the dermatologist.

