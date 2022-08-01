All the devices we have reviewed on Andro4all in July

July has been a month full of analysis, we’ve touched on everything!

July has been a month especially prolific on Andro4all when it comes to analytics. It’s been a while since we tested so many devices in a single month (we are talking about 13 “pots”) so we thought it might be a good idea to collect all our reviews in a single article and, if the thing is well received, we will repeat the exercise in the coming months.

During this second month of the summer we have touched a total of eight mobiletwo pairs of wireless headphones, two smart bracelets and a robot vacuum cleaner. A very varied selection with conclusions (and notes) for all tastes.

Andro4all’s July 13 Reviews

As you can already imagine, the undisputed protagonists of this July have been the Google Pixel 6a and the Nothing Phone (1)two long-awaited mobiles that we have even come to compare in a duel only at the height of the new ones Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 Y Google Pixel Buds Pro. For the rest, we have touched a lot of mid-range (special mention to the POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT), some other “surprise mobile”, a top-of-the-range robot vacuum cleaner and two of the smart bracelets with more potential success of the year, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 and the Huawei Band 7.

Then we leave you the full review list as well as various purchase links.

Google Pixel 6a. valued with 92 points, the Pixel 6a is the mobile we needed in 2022. It comes in a comfortable and compact format and with a great build quality. It also offers a high end performance and a system of high quality cameras for its price

Nothing Phone (1). With 80 points it is a revolution that perhaps does not live up to the expectations generated. Still, it stands out for its original and striking designa software with many possibilities and a combo of cameras the sea of result.

Google Pixel Buds Pro. 85 points for Google’s new wireless headphones, which stand out for a great sound quality and excellent autonomy and load. They are as comfortable as they are light and have active noise cancellation.

Huawei Freebuds Pro 2. Instead its counterpart, the Huawei Freebuds Pro 2, climbs to the 95 pointsbeing in our opinion the best thing you can buy today.

Xiaomi SmartBand 7. Although with another name, the best Mi Band to date stays in 78 pointsabove all because of less autonomy and a price rise which perhaps does not justify the improvements over the previous model, a Mi Band 6 that proved to be perfect in every sense.

Huawei Band 7. Instead, the Huawei Band 7 remains in 85 points thanks to the good size of its screen and its extended autonomy. Of course, as is the case with the Xiaomi bracelet, there are few changes relative to the previous generation.

LITTLE F4. 85 points for the new flagship killer POCO, which boasts a high quality screen and a performance at the level of the best.

POCO X4 GT . For its part, the POCO X4 GT (available in the brand’s online store) achieves 86 points all thanks to your performance and its portentous autonomy . A very good alternative to the previous POCO F4.

. For its part, the POCO X4 GT (available in the brand’s online store) achieves all thanks to your and its portentous . A very good alternative to the previous POCO F4. Motorola motorcycle g62 5G . 79 points that fall to the Motorola moto g62 5G, one of the last Motorola with 5G in the sector of the 200 euros . It stands out for its screen 120Hz and for the purity of My UX, usual in the brand’s mobiles.

. that fall to the Motorola moto g62 5G, one of the last Motorola with 5G in the sector of the . It stands out for its screen and for the purity of My UX, usual in the brand’s mobiles. vivo X80 Pro. the top of live achieve a score of 90partly thanks to his exquisite designits fluid screen and its superb performance. Its high price justifies its premium photographic sectionwhich is among the highest in Android.

Realme Narzo 50. Available for just over 200 euros, the realme Narzo 50 stays with 75 points and a very good balance between screen, battery and performance.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. 90 points for this improved version of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, a medium-high range manual loaded with power and with a spectacular battery. It’s worth taking a look at.

Roborock S7 Pro Ultra. Lastly, we value 95 points to the Roborock S7 Pro Ultra, perhaps the most advanced robot vacuum cleaner on the market. A whole tank of automatic cleaning.

