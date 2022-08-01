Alex Daddario explains in detail the “soul” of Porsche

Porsche fanatics exist all over the planet. Recently, the German factory summoned actress Alexandra Daddario to tell her about her relationship with cars and with the Porsche house in particular. Below is the video and details of the Porsche “spirit”.

July 22, 2022 12:51 p.m.

Welcome to the world of Porsche. From its beginnings -averaging the middle of the 20th century-, the Stuttgart-based house had a particular imprint, nothing similar to the conventions of what a car should be. Porsche was born from a risky bet, without any sure success.

With the passing of the years and the models, porsche he knew how to conquer the glances and the attention of the human eye. Be it because of the sports spirit that covers the brand, be it because of its rounded design lines that have not changed too much since the first designs, be it because of the fun and unstructured that always brings with it a porsche.

The truth is Alexandra Daddario he seeks to explain it in a series of videos that were filmed for this purpose: to explain the “spirit” of porsche. Throughout his reflection, Daddario tries to identify the points that make this car factory distinctive. And the result is really interesting.

Alexandra Anna Daddario It is, for many, one of the faces of the acting renewal of Hollywood. Born in the city of New York, USADaddario had important roles in the films of Percy Jacksonin the new version of the classic Baywatch and in San Andreas.

porsche presented this series of videos under the motto: “Inventing, innovating and imagining. We have been doing exactly that since our birth. And we have no plans to stop. Explore engineering excellence at the heart of Porsche with actress Alex Daddario”.

So you are invited, all lovers of german house porscheto enjoy this series of videos that revisit a plot that never ends: trying to understand what makes this factory so fascinating.

Below, Alexandra Daddario explains the “spirit” of Porsche: