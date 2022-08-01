Aharon Brown: everything that is known about the reprehensible stalker of Ariana Grande

Little less than a year after his first approach, and with a perimeter restriction in tow, Aharon Brown lashed out at Ariana Grande again. In this opportunity, we tell you everything there is to know about this stalker who expressed his desire to murder the young artist. To continue; the details.

It’s not the first time Ariana Grande must deal with difficult situations like this. Already at the beginning of 2020, during the month of March, a stalker had entered his property, although he could not get past the outside of it. It was about Fidel Henriqueza young man who, at the time of his arrest, had a backpack with a notebook in which the message “I want to kill Ariana Grande” was written.

It could be argued that Ariana Grande did not start her new year of life in the best way.

Some time later, in September of last year, the actress and singer experienced a similar situation, this time with aaron brown as protagonist. On that occasion, the young stalker He showed up at her home and demanded to see her. When private security personnel stopped him, Brown he pulled out a knife and threatened to attack. Already detained by the local police, he indicated that he would have no problem murdering Ariana and to all the team that surrounds her.

Just a few days ago, just when the author of albums like positions Y Dangerous Woman was celebrating his birthday, the 24-year-old man again broke into the property of Greatwith the fortune for her that she was not at home.

Ariana Grande and fears about her integrity and that of her family

After what happened in 2021, Ariana Grandee applied for and obtained a restraining order against aaron brownwhich was granted until 2026. Even so, the man in question decided to attack again, for which he ended up arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department, which was alerted after the security system of the house of Great it will active.

At the time, the artist, who has just turned 29, had publicly demonstrated the concern generated by all these events. Among other words, she made it clear that she not only fears for her integrity, but also for that of her family.

Also, he reported that Brown, before the first attack, had been approaching his home on several occasions. For now, we will have to see what happens with this stalker and what are the actions that the singer decides to take.

