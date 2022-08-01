About to premiere “Falsa influencer”, other series that talk about scammers

This series about a young woman who lies about a tragedy to gain notoriety arrives on July 29. (Star Plus)

This year some of the most popular projects on streaming platforms have been those that talk about women, especially in their twenties, who with the desire to have fame or recognition end up becoming scammers, some on purpose and some more unintentionally. , all of them are based on real situations or characters, which ends up being more to the viewer’s liking.

Now it comes through Star+, fake influencer (not okay), a film that seeks to satirize in a disturbing way about the world of influencers and the scope that their actions can have.

The series stars Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Nadia Alexander, Tia Dionne Hodge, and Negin Farsad. (Star Plus)

This production at first glance may seem like a romantic comedy, but in reality it turns into a horror movie. introduce the main character Danny Sanders (Zoey Deutch), as a romantic girl, who lives at home, depressed, hungry for attention and obsessed with social networks.

Danny she is also an aspiring writer of generation Z, obsessed with the influencers. She has no friends, no projects, and she holds on to a job as a photo editor for a popular magazine she’d rather be writing for.

The protagonist lies about being in Paris during a tragedy, which gives her fame and popularity. (Star Plus)

In a desperate attempt to get the attention of Colin (Dylan O’Brien), an attractive and culturally appropriate marijuana blogger, she fakes a trip to Paris for an exclusive writers retreat and share the entire stay via Instagram, with manipulated photos.

Everything seems to have gone according to plan until tragedy strikes. Paris in a way no one expected Danny She has to pronounce herself through the lie by saying that she was at the scene of the events, which gives her unexpected fame and attention, although she will soon discover that what she dreamed of will turn into a nightmare.

This movie is written and directed by actress Quinn Shephard. (Star Plus)

This film joins other productions that talk about scams and lies committed on young people and then two more that can be seen on streaming platforms before it arrives fake influencer next July 29 in Star+.

Inventing Anna

Series based on the real life of the Russian swindler Ana Sorokin. (Netflix)

in february this year Netflix took to its catalog this series produced by Shonda Rhymes and that was inspired by the magazine article New York, written by the journalist Jessica Pressler titled How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.

The series follows Anna (Julia Garner), a German heiress relative who recently arrived in the city of New York to settle and implement some businesses in said territory. In this way the young woman begins to get involved with personalities from New York high society, as well as with entertainment characters until she discovers her farce.

The series is based on the New York magazine article, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler. (Netflix)

This show was a real case that shows how the journalist Vivian Kent is determined to write about this enigmatic young woman who has just been arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft of services and grand theft.

When They lived (Anna Chlumsky) meets Anna in prison while awaiting trial, the reporter discovers how the 25-year-old swindled friends, businesses, and the elite of New York with large sums of money.

The series was met with mostly positive reviews. (Netflix)

This show that can be seen in Netflix is described as an absorbing series with an intrigue that hooks viewers, with a protagonist of an intense character, who becomes obsessed with the need to make a name for herself in USA through businesses you can’t afford.

The Dropout

It is the story of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos (a startup that promised to revolutionize medical services). (Star Plus)

One month after the premiere of Inventing Anna, Star+ brought to your service the story about another swindler, elizabeth holmes (amanda seyfried), who at the age of 19 created the medical company Theranos.

The series focused on the true story of Holmeswho claimed that he had developed a technology that would revolutionize blood tests and with it, a large part of the United States health system.

Amanda Seyfried plays the protagonist Elizabeth Holmes. (Star Plus)

Holmes convinced some of the world’s richest people to pour billions into his blood-testing business, claiming he had devised a way to test for a variety of health conditions, such as cancer and diabetes, using just a tiny bit of blood. blood puncture. However, an exhibition revealed that his “revolutionary” technology is not enough.

In 2015, Forbes named Holmes as the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the country, after Theranos was valued at nine billion dollarsand his fall after discovering that he was a fraud was resounding and a worldwide scandal.

The series was met with favorable reception: 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (Star Plus)

The eight-episode series created by Elizabeth Merwether is based on the American podcast abcnews of the same name, The Dropout, chronicling the meteoric rise and subsequent fall of Holmes, who was once nicknamed the new Steve Jobs.

