A villain is born is a record

The winter holidays are over, and they have had a clear winner in terms of public preference Minions: A Villain is Bornor, the animated film, which drew 4,063,430 viewers from July 1 to 31. And so it also became the most watched of 2022 so far. And since its premiere, on the last day of June, Thursday, June 30, it cut 4,149,399 admissions.

And largely thanks to the success of the film, the fifth in the franchise that began with My favorite villain in 2010, the month of July rebounded from previous months and, compared to other pre-pandemic Julys, the number of viewers was very even.

Already last Friday, July 29, the animated film from Illumination Studios had passed 4,000,000 tickets. And eight days earlier, on Thursday, July 21, it had broken the 3,000,000 entry barrier.



Minions, a villain is born.

It still has a long way to go, and to reach other franchise titles in our country. My favorite villain (2010) had sold 578,443 tickets, My favourite villain 2 (2013) 2,611,958 tickets, Minions (2015) 4,934,898 entries, and My favorite villain 3 (2017) 3,838,773 tickets.

Will it succeed in displacing the original Minions, and thus it can become the second most watched film in our country, which is the place occupied by the 2015 film? The box office queen in Argentina continues to be Toy Story 4which since its premiere in 2019 had 6,632,755 viewers.



This image released by Disney shows, foreground from left, Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen, Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks and Bo Peep, voiced by Annie Potts in a scene from “Toy Story 4.” On Monday, Jan. 13, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best animated feature film. (Disney/Pixar via AP)

Internationally, the film that tells of Gru’s childhood and his beginnings as a villain is also a box office success. According to the Box Office Mojo site, it has raised US$320,410,625 in the United States (fifth figure, behind Top Gun: Maverick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Jurassic World Domain Y Batman).

And internationally, it has harvested US$ 710,366,000, and is also fifth among the highest grossing films of the year.

Next, the Top ten from July 1st to 31st in Argentina.

1. Minions: A Villain Is Born



minions a villain is born

4,063,430 spectators in July. Premiere: June 30

2. Thor: Love and Thunder



This image released by Marvel Studios shows Chris Hemsworth in a scene from “Thor: Love and Thunder.” (Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

1,849,885 spectators in July. Premiere: July 7

3.Lightyear



buzz

535,801 viewers in July. Premiere: June 16

4. Jurassic World: Dominion



J.W.D.

450,242 viewers in July. Premiere: June 2

5. The black phone



The UIP black phone

354,900 viewers in July. Premiere: June 23

6. DC League of Super Pets



DC League of Super Pets

197,361 viewers in July. Premiere. 28 of July

7.Elvis



DC League of Super Pets

196,169 viewers in July. Premiere: July 14

8. Top Gun: Maverick



maverick

164,633 viewers in July. Premiere: May 25

9. Turuleca hen



Turuleca

122,223 viewers in July. Premiere: July 14

10. The horror room

20,205 spectators. Premiere: July 28

the best july

With the exception of last year, July, the winter vacation month, is usually dominated by an animated film. Another curiosity: in 2021 there was no Disney/Pixar animated children’s film on the podium… because none was released in that month.

Next, how was the behavior of the public in the last eight years, in the month of July: tickets sold and the podium of the three most viewed.

July 2022:

The three films that received the most public until yesterday were Minions: A Villain is Born, Thor: Love and Thunder Y Lightyear

July 2021: 2,123,199

A year ago the cinemas had begun to open. The chosen ones were fast and furious 9, Black Widow Y Space Jam: A New Era

July 2020: 0

Fourth month of the coronavirus pandemic, movie theaters across the country remained closed.

July 2019: 8,652,995

The last pre-pandemic July, and with which the present can be compared. Toy Story 4 she swept away, and they followed her The Lion King Y Spider-Man: Far From Home

July 2018: 8,037,854

The most viewed were three sequels, two were animated movies and the third came with velociraptors: Hotel Transylvania 3, The Incredibles 2 Y Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

July 2017: 8,392,996

A national one slipped between the three most popular, which were Despicable Me 3, mom went on a trip Y cars 3

July 2016: 8,846,888

As well as the films of the saga of My favorite villain and its derivative Minions tend to be the most viewed, the Argentine public has had a devotion to the films of The ice Age. In July 2016 the highest grossing were Ice Age 5: Worlds Collide, the secret life of pets Y Finding Dory

July 2015: 9,615,574

Just like this July 2022, a spin-off of My favorite villain led the box office. The podium: Minions, Intensely Y Terminator:Genesis