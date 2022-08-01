A report points to Taylor Swift as the celebrity who pollutes the most with her private jet

The British company marketing Yard has compiled a list of the celebrities whose private planes are the most polluting. And the one that occupies the first place is the singer Taylor Swift.

The American artist would have made 170 flights this year and has accumulated 22,923 minutes in the air, that is, 15.9 days, according to data that Yard has obtained from celebjetsthe account that tracks the movements of the planes of celebrities. According to the report, emissions from Swift’s device amount to 8,293 tons. His shortest flight was 36 minutes, from Missouri to Nashville.

Yard explains that the celebrities listed in his study are not the ones that pollute the most, since it has been based only on those that CelebJets monitors; and that there is no way to know if they were on board their planes on the trips counted. But he says the point of his report is to shine a spotlight on the “disproportionate” environmental impact of private transport use.

Taylor Swift’s representative, in fact, has assured the magazine rolling stone that the artist regularly lends her plane to other people and that attributing all those journeys to her is “clearly incorrect”. According to Yard, the celebrities who have analyzed this year have emitted an average of 3,376 tons of CO2 with their private planes and the average duration of their flights has been 71.77 minutes

Behind Swift, in the top 10, are boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, rapper Jay-Z, baseball player a rodcountry singer Blake Shelton, film director Steven Spielberg, influencer Kim Kardashian, actor Mark Wahlbergthe host Oprah Winfrey and rapper Travis Scott.

Yard decided to make this report after the influencer Kylie Jenner -sister of Kim Kardashian- posted a photo on Instagram with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, on an airport tarmac next to two private planes with the comment: “Shall we take mine or yours?”.