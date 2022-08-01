A new adaptation of The Three Musketeers is underway with Vincent Cassel, Eva Green and François Civil

MADRID, 12 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –

‘The Three Musketeers’the universal literature classic by Alexandre Dumas, will return to the big screen with a new adaptation divided into two films that will be produced by Dimitri Rasam is and Pathé and that will have Francois Civilian like d’Artagnan, Eve Green like the cunning Milady de Winter and Vincent Cassell like Athos.

According to Variety, this adaptation of two installments, titled ‘The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan’ Y ‘The Three Musketeers: Milady’ It will have a budget of around €60 million and will be led by Martin Bourboulon, responsible for the French comedy ‘Papa o mama’ for its sequel. The screenplay based on Dumas’s novel will be carried out by Alexandre de La Patellire, Matthieu Delaporte (‘The Name’).

The cast, which will mix veteran and young actors, also includes Vicky Krieps like Queen Anne of Austria, Pio Marma like Porthos, Romain Duris like Aramis, louis garrel like King Louis XIII and the British actor Oliver Jackson Cohen as the Duke of Buckingham and the young French actress lyna houdri as Constance Bonacieux.

The actors for other major roles, such as Richelieu, will be revealed in the coming weeks. The adaptation will also introduce a new character, Hannibal, based on the true story by Louis Anniaba, the first black musketeer in the history of France.

Now in pre-production, the two films will shoot simultaneously later this summer in France. The German Constantin Film and the Spanish DeAPlaneta have come together to co-produce and have already acquired the rights for Germany and Spain.

Ignacio Segura, head of DeAPlaneta, highlighted that as “co-producers (DeAPlaneta) look for stories like this, with great international appeal, great production values ​​and beloved characters that resonate with audiences around the world.” “We can’t wait to unveil the epic adventures of these iconic characters, and not only as a great cinematic experience, but also in different transmedia storytelling. that this great new franchise has to offer,” he said.

“I had always dreamed of bringing ‘The Three Musketeers’ to the big screen and there is no better partner than Pathé to embark on this adventure. We feel a great responsibility in respecting Dumas’ work while bringing an authentic and exciting film saga to audiences today.“Said Dimitri Rassam, another of the project’s producers who also announced that all the characters will be based on real historical figures, as Dumas did, and it will also include new characters like Hannibal to enrich the “extraordinary” Dumas universe in an organic way.