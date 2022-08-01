9 Hollywood celebrities who went to jail regardless of their fortune and fame

PARIS-HILTON Photo: GETTY – GETTY

Tim Allen

He was arrested for carrying cocaine at a Minnesota airport. He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and served a sentence of more than two years. It was speculated that his sentence was short because he collaborated by providing key information to the authorities. “It was a defining moment. He put me in a position of great humility, and I was able to make peace with my friends and family and refocus my life on setting and achieving goals, ”said the actor in an interview years after the incident.

PARIS-HILTON

In 2006, she was arrested for drunk driving and sentenced to 3 years of probation and community service. She as she was not judicious and she violated that freedom and she was sentenced to 45 days in jail. However, after 4 days, her lawyer managed to put her in jail for 40 days, alleging a special medical condition. The judge in the case decided that there would be no exceptions to her and ordered her to serve her sentence in a penitentiary. That was how she ended up behind bars for 20 days. She got out early for good behavior.

LINDSAY LOHAN

In 2002, she was found guilty of driving under hallucinogenic substances and spent days behind bars. Nine years later, she spent a month in prison because she violated a probation that she had and was also involved in the theft of an expensive necklace.

KIEFER SUTHERLAND

the protagonist of 24 Y Designated President he was arrested in 2004 for drunk driving and was placed on probation. However, he reoffended in 2007 and was sentenced to 48 days in prison. Additionally, he received a sentence of five years of probation and also had to undergo therapy.

MARK WAHLBERG

The 16-year-old actor was arrested after attacking two Vietnamese-American men during an attempted robbery, knocking one unconscious and hitting the other. After the altercation, which allegedly involved racial slurs, the actor was charged with attempted murder and found guilty of assault and sentenced to 45 days in prison. In an interview the actor talked about that incident and what he taught him, he decided to reform his path and was no longer involved in this kind of trouble.

MEL GIBSON

The award-winning director of The Passion of the Christ was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a substance in 2006. This event affected his career for a time because, just before he was taken to jail, he was recorded making anti-Semitic comments, causing a great shock, when he excused himself he said that he was drunk and upset.

FELICITY HUFFMAN

The Desperate Housewives actress went to prison accused of participating in a scheme to cheat on the SAT, the entity in charge of higher education entrance exams, by paying $15,000 to a service to improve her daughter’s test scores. and go to university.

ROBERT DOWNEY JR.

The famous Hombre de Hierro suffered a setback in his career in 1996 Robert Downey Jr. when he was stopped for speeding and ended up arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and having heroin, cocaine, crack and a gun in his vehicle. He spent time in prison doing rehabilitation, and when he got out he violated his probation and was sentenced to six months in prison.

In 1999 he missed one of his court-ordered drug tests and was sentenced to a three-year term in the California Substance Abuse Treatment Center and State Prison. After a year in prison, a judge ruled that his collective time in incarceration facilities qualified him for early release.

MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ

the star of Fast and furious He had a bad time in 2004 when he was behind bars for two days. His offense was driving while intoxicated and driving with an expired driver’s license.

The actress was also sentenced to community service, a three-month alcoholism program and three years of probation. In 2005, she was sentenced to two months in jail for violating probation, but she only served a few hours due to prison overcrowding. Months later she spent another five days in jail after she was driving under the influence in Hawaii. Two years later she raped again parole and was sentenced to three months in jail, but was released after 18 days because the prison was once again full.