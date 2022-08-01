80% failed the riddle – Teach me about Science

Mental agility involves completing tasks quickly and efficiently, there are certain exercises that help improve this ability by saying, reading, listening to music or participating in mental games. It is very important to stimulate this ability and the riddles not only serve to develop the mind but also to reduce stress and anxiety levels.

In the same way, it is recommended to rest, walk, have an adequate diet and participate in other types of games so that a productive training focused on visual acuity and mental agility is achieved.

What is today’s riddle about?

In this visual puzzle we are presented with a spreadsheet with the word “ROW” In it there are two different words, to complete this challenge all you have to do is find them before the time limit.

You must not only look but observe and use your acuity in all its splendor so that you can find them in the following illustration and finish before the established time. It should be emphasized that this is one of the riddles most popular on social networks like Facebook and Twitter, do not stay out and also compete to have the best time. Only the great observers and analysts will succeed in this visual puzzle.

LOCATE THE WORD “PRAY” AND “REGAR” IN 7 SECONDS

We will help you find at least one of the words, follow the clue.

TRACK 1

Focus your gaze on the first column.

Take another look at the previous image and then come back so you can find out the solution.

HERE THIS IS WHERE THE TWO WORDS ARE LOCATED

Possibly this visual challenge was difficult for you due to time, however, it is a great method for you to improve your visual and mental acuity, so we invite you to continue participating in this type of game. Now, you know the location of the two different words from the rest of the spreadsheet.