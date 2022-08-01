7 new applications of these last weeks that we recommend you try

We recommend 7 new applications from the Play Store that are very worthwhile.

Every week new free applications of all kinds arrive at the Google Play Store and we include the best of them in our list of the best new apps and games for Android.

But, in addition to that, to avoid missing any interesting app, every week we collect the applications that have recently arrived in the Google store and we bring them to you so you can meet them.

Thus, on this occasion, selected for you a total of 7 new applications from the Play Store that we recommend you try.

PDF MAKER

The first new application on Google Play that you should try is PDF MAKER, a complete tool with which you can convert all kinds of images (notes, receipts, forms, ID cards, certificates…etc) into PDF files in a quick and easy way.

PDF MAKER is an app compatible with a wide variety of image formats such as jpg, jpeg or png and, in addition, it allows you to share the resulting PDFs through social networks, email or directly by bluetooth.

Free Download PDF MAKER – Image, Text To PDF

Internet Speed ​​Tester

As its name suggests, this application will allow you to perform a speed test on your Internet connection, whether you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network or using any type of mobile network (5G, 4G or 3G).

This speed test offers you relevant information such as download speed, upload speed, and ping (or latency) of your Internet connection.

One of the great advantages of Internet Speed ​​Tester is that it has a function with which you can program the speed tests and thus check, for example, why you slow down at a certain time of day.

Internet Speed ​​Tester is a completely free application with ads, although these you can remove them without paying a penny following a few simple steps:

Open the app on your Android mobile

Access the Settings this

this Enter the section remove ads

press 7 times in the image below

Download Internet Speed ​​Tester for free

MaxSpeedVPN

If you are looking for a free and reliable VPN, give MaxSpeedVPNan app with which you can connect to a large number of servers around the world and thus, safely browse the Internet and access multimedia content from other countries.

Max Speed ​​VPN is a completely free application, with ads and in-app purchases that range from 0.79 to 1.79 euroswhich you can download from the direct link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines.

Free Download Max Speed ​​VPN

instagram downloader

Another of the new applications that you should try is Insta downloader, a free app, very easy to use, that will allow you to download any photo or video from Instagram in high quality in an easy and fast way.

So for Download photos and videos from Instagram with Insta downloader you just have to follow these simple steps:

Open the Instagram app on your Android smartphone

Go to the publication that contains the image or video you want to download

Click on the menu button with an icon of three vertical dots

with an icon of three vertical dots Click on the option Share

Choose Getins

Once this is done, the photo or video you have selected will already be downloaded to your terminal and you will be able to play it directly from the app and easily share it with your friends and family.

Download free Insta downloader, IG Saver

PlayFi Network

If you’re looking for a way to start earning cryptocurrencies without making an initial investmentPlayFi Network is the app you need.

With PlayFi Network you can earn Play, which is the app’s native token, for play games and complete tasksand, in addition, those tokens can be exchanged for tickets for daily draws that will allow you win big cash prizes.

This app also allows you convert said prizes into some of the most popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin or Ethereumand store them in one of the most popular crypto wallets, Coinbase.

Free Download PlayFi Network – Win Prize

Video Player

Video Player is a complete multimedia player that will allow you play any video filesince it is compatible with a wide variety of formats such as MKV, MP4, M4V, AVI, MOV, 3GP, FLV or WMV.

With this free app you can play videos in 4K qualityshare them with your friends and send them directly to any television through a Chromecast.

Free Download Video Player

my stub

The last application on this list is My Stub, a simple but complete tool that will allow you to keep track of the movies and series you watchrate them and see the comments of other users about them.

my stub is a totally free app with ads that you can download from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you below.

Free Download My Stub -My Movies Ticket Stub