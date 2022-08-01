2022 Emmy Awards Nominations ✔️





On Monday, September 12 of this year, the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards is celebrated. These awards highlight the best of American television from each season. In this case, it includes everything issued between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

Here we leave you with the main nominations:

comedy categories

Best Supporting Actress

Alex Borstein (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel).

Hannah Eibinder (Hacks).

Janelle James (Abbott College).

kate mckinnon (Saturday night Live).

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasson).

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott College).

Juno Temple (Ted Lasson).

hannah waddingham (Ted Lasson).

Best Supporting Actor

Anthony Carrigan (barry).

Bred Goldstein (Ted Lasson).

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasson).

Nick Mohamed (Ted Lasson).

Tony Shalhoub (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel).

Tyler James Williams (Abbott College).

Henry Winkler (barry).

Bowen-Yang (Saturday night Live).

Best leading actress

Rachel Brosnahan (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel).

Fifth Brunson (Abbott College).

Kaley Cuoco (The flight attendant).

Elle Fanning (Thegreat).

Issa Rae (Insecure).

Jean Smart (Hacks).

Best Leading Actor

donald glover (Atlanta).

bill hader (barry).

Nicholas Hoult (Thegreat).

Steve Martin (Only murders in the building).

Martin Short (Only murders in the building).

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasson).

Best screenplay

Fifth Brunson for “Pilot” (Abbott College).

Duffy Boudreau for “710N” (barry).

Alec Berg and Bill Hader for “Starting Now” (barry).

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky for “The one, the only” (Hacks).

Steve Martin and John Hoffman for “True Crime” (Only murders in the building).

Sarah Naftalis for “The Casino” (What we do in the shadows).

Stefani Robinson for “The Wellness Center” (What we do in the shadows).

best direction

Hiro Murai for “New Jazz” (Atlanta).

Bill Hader for “710N” (barry).

Lucia Aniello for “There will be blood” (Hacks)

Mary Lou Belli for “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day” (The Ms Pat Show).

Cherien Dabis for “The boy from 6B” (Only murders in the building).

Jamie Babbitt for “True Crime” (Only murders in the building).

MJ Delaney for “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Ted Lasson)

best comedy series

Abbott College

Barry

Larry David

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only murders in the building

ted lasso

What we do in the shadows

drama categories

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette (Separation).

Julia Garner (Ozarks).

Jung Ho Yeon (The squid game).

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets).

Rhea Seehorn (Better call Saul).

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession).

Sarah Snook (Succession).

sydney sweeney (euphoria).

Best Supporting Actor

Nicholas Braun (Succession).

billy cudrup (The morning show).

kieran culkin (Succession).

Park Hae Soo (The squid game).

Matthew McFadyen (Succession).

John Turturro (Severance).

Christopher Walken (Separation).

Oh Yeung-su (The squid game).

Best leading actress

jodie eat (KillingEve).

laura linney (Ozarks).

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets).

sandra oh (KillingEve).

Reese witherspoon (The morning show).

Zendaya (euphoria).

Best Leading Actor

Jason Bateman (Ozarks).

Brian Cox (Succession).

Lee Jung-jae (The squid game).

Bob Odenkirk (Better call Saul).

adam scott (Severance).

Jeremy Strong (Succession).

Best screenplay

Thomas Schnauz for “Plan and Execution” (Better Call Saul).

Chris Mundy for “A Hard Way to Go” (Ozarks).

Dan Erickson for “The We We Are” (Separation).

Hwang Dong-hyuk for “One Lucky Day” (The squid game).

Jesse Armstrong for “All the Bells Say” (Succession).

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson for “F Sharp” (Yellowjackets).

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson for “Pilot” (Yellowjackets).

best direction

Jason Bateman for “A Hard Way To Go” (Ozarks).

Ben Stiller for “The We We Are” (Separation).

Hwang Dong-hyuk for “Red Light, Green Light” (The squid game).

Mark Mylod for “Al the Bells Say” (Succession).

Cathy Yan for “The Disruptions” (Succession).

Lorene Scafaria for “Too Much Birthday” (Succession).

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

Ozarks

Separation

the squid game

stranger things

Succession

yellowjackets

Limited Series and TV Movies Categories

Best Supporting Actress

Connie Britton (The White Lotus).

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus).

kaitlyn dever (Dopesick).

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus).

sydney sweeney (The White Lotus).

Mare Winningham (Dopesick).

Best Supporting Actor

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus).

jake lacy (The White Lotus).

Will Poulter (Dopesick).

seth roden (Pam&Tommy).

Peter Sarsgarard (Dopesick).

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick).

steve zahn (The White Lotus).

Best leading actress

Tony Collette (The Staircase).

Julia Garner (Who is Anna?).

Lily James (Pam&Tommy).

Sarah Paulson (The Lewinsky case).

Margaret Qualey (The assistant).

amanda seyfried (The Dropout).

Best Leading Actor

Colin Firth (The Staircase).

Andrew Garfield (By command of heaven).

oscar isaac (Secrets of a marriage).

Michael Keaton (Dopesick).

Himesh Patel (onc station).

sebastian stan (Pam&Tommy).

Best screenplay

Danny Strong for “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” (Dopesick).

Elizabeth Meriwether for “I’m in a Hurry” (The Dropout)

Sarah Burgess for “Snaps” (The assistant).

Patrick Somerville for “Unbroken Circle” (Station eleven).

Mike White for ‘The White Lotus’

best direction

Danny Strong for “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” (Dopesick).

Michael Showalter for “Green Juice” (The Dropout).

Francesca Gregorini for “Iron Sisters” (The Dropout).

John Wells for “Sky Blue” (The assistant).

Hiro Murai for “Wheel of Fire” (Station eleven).

Mike White for ‘The White Lotus’

Best Limited Series or Anthology

Dopesick: Story of an addiction.

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes.

Who is Anna?.

Pam and Tommy.

The White Lotus.

Best TV Movie

Chip and Chop: Rescue Guardians.

Ray Donovan.

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon.

Survivor.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.

Variety Categories

Best Writing for a Variety Show

A black lady show.

The daily show with Trevor Noah.

Last week tonight with Oliver John.

The late show with Stephen Colbert.

Saturday night Live.

Best Competition Reality

La carrera asombroza.

Lizzo’s watch out for the big grrrls.

Nickel USA.

RuPaul Drag Race.

Top Chef.

Thevoice.

best talk show

TheDailyShow.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last week tonight with John Ikiver.

Last night with Seth Meyers.

The late show with Stephen Colbert.

Best Sketch Series

A black lady sketch show.

Saturday night Live.

Best Live Variety Special

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Live in front of a studio audience: the facts of life and different strokes.

The Oscars.

Super Bowl LVI Halftime show.

Tony Awards presents: Broadway’s back!

Best Prerecorded Variety Special

Adele: one night only.

Dave Chapelle: The Closer.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.

Norm MacDonald: Nothing special.

One last night: an evening with Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga.