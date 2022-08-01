15 premieres on Netflix and other streaming platforms to enjoy in August

Traditionally, the month of August tends to be quite heavy for most people, due to the fact that many people finish their vacations, the youngest start school and university and, in general, the work routine begins, attached to caps and all extracurricular activities. In short, everything gets complicated again.

Luckily, there are streaming platforms that don’t stop producing new content every month to offer their subscribers. In the case of Netflixpremieres exceed 30 and, although the rest of the services cannot be compared in this line, they still have some good entertainment alternatives.

Although it was not easy to make this selection this month, here I leave you with 15 of the most striking releases on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu Y hbo max.

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99

Platform: Netflix

Release date: August 3rd

It was assumed that Woodstock ’99 it would be a celebration of peace, love and good music, that would define the millennium. Instead, the festival degenerated into an epic train wreck of fires, riots, and destruction. Using never-before-seen footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive roster of festival staff, artists and attendees, this docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed and music that fueled three days of utter mayhem.

Wedding Season

Platform: Netflix

Release date: August 4th

In this romantic comedy Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (surah sharma), pressured by their parents to find spouses, pretend to date to survive a summer of weddings, but fall for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be.

Prey

Platform: Hulu

Release date: August 5

This film, set in the Comanche tribe 300 years ago, tells the story of Naru, a fierce and highly skilled young warrior. She is raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters to roam the great plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect the people from it. Without knowing it, she will face an unknown and extremely powerful rival.

Sump

Platform: Netflix

Release date: August 5

Two months after a deadly pandemic originating in a demilitarized zone has devastated the United States and North Korea, Carter (joo woo) wakes up with no memories of his past. In her head is a mysterious device, and in her mouth is a lethal bomb. A strange voice in her ears gives her orders. The bomb could go off at any moment, unless he rescues a girl who is the only antidote to the virus. “Carter” is an action movie filmed with long scenes and few cuts, which makes the viewer feel that he is in the middle of the action.

The Thieves: the true story of the robbery of the century

Platform: Netflix

Release date: August 10

This documentary film directed by Matthias Gueilburt and produced by Sebastian Gamba and Julian Rousso, reveals through exclusive interviews how the most famous bank robbery in Argentina was carried out. In 2006, a group of men broke into a Buenos Aires bank, took 23 hostages, stole millions of dollars and jewelry from safes, then vanished. In this revealing documentary, those responsible for the act tell all the details of how the perfect hit was produced.

Day Shift

Platform: Netflix

Release date: August 12

This action-horror comedy, Jamie Foxx He plays a hard-working father who just wants to give his resourceful daughter a good life, but his mundane job cleaning pools in California’s San Fernando Valley is a front for his real source of income: vampire hunter. The film also features the performance of Dave Franco Y Snoop Dogg.

Post Malone: ​​Runaway

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: August 12

In September 2019, one of the biggest artists of his generation embarked on a 37-concert North American tour. Filmed just before COVID-19 brought the world to a standstill, this film reveals exclusive and unforgettable behind-the-scenes access, live performances and intimate interviews, pulling back the curtain on the world of Post Malone and taking viewers into the heart of this legendary tour.

A League of Their Own

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: August 12

The first season of the series “A League of Their Own” evokes the lighthearted spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved 1992 classic, while expanding the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The series follows Carson (abby jacobson) and Max (Chante Adams) and a new set of witty and hilarious characters as they make their way through the sport, meeting their teams and themselves along the way.

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

Platform: Hulu

Release date: August 15th

This 10-episode docuseries captures the unprecedented rise and success of one of the most dominant and iconic franchises in professional basketball, the Los Angeles Lakers. Featuring exclusive access to the Buss family and revealing interviews with players, coaches and team executives, this series tells the story from the inside, told only by the people who lived through it.

Look Both Ways

Platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 of August

On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie’s life (Lili Reinhardt) diverges into parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown, and another in which she moves to Los Angeles. On both trips, Natalie experiences a love that changes her life, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself. This romantic comedy also stars Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson, Nia Long and is directed by Wanuri Kahiu.

echoes

Platform: Netflix

Release date: August 19

This limited series is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina (michelle monaghan), who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, the two have secretly exchanged lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands and a son, however, their perfectly choreographed world falls apart when one of the sisters suddenly disappears.

Cleo

Platform: Netflix

Release date: August 19

In 1987, shortly after assassinating a businessman in West Berlin, top East German spy Kleo is arrested, reported and even betrayed by her own grandfather. After two years in prison, the Berlin Wall suddenly falls and Kleo is released. But he soon realizes that the conspiracy against him was much more complicated than she thought, and that a sinister red suitcase is the key to everything. This is a German action series, full of black humor.

House of the Dragon

Platform: hbo max

Release date: August 21

Based on the novel “Fire & Blood” by the author George R.R. Martin, this story about the House of Targaryens takes place about 200 years before the events in the popular “Game of Thrones” saga. This 10-episode series features performances by Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno Y Rhys Ifanyes, among others. Each episode will be presented weekly on HBO and will be available on HBO Max.

me time

Platform: Netflix

Release date: 26 of August

kevin hart Y Mark Wahlberg star in this hilarious comedy in which a stay-at-home dad (Heart) gets a “well-deserved vacation and time for himself” for the first time in years after his wife and kids go on a trip. It is then that he is reunited with his former best friend (Wahlberg) and they spend a wild weekend that could change his life forever.

Samaritan

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 26 of August

Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton), 13, suspects that his mysterious and lonely neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. 20 years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante Samaritan was pronounced dead after a vicious warehouse battle with his rival Nemesis. Most believe that Samaritan died in the fire, but some in town, like Sam, are hopeful that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to convince his neighbor to come out of hiding to save the city from ruin.