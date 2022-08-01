10 books that have become series: Which do you prefer?

The arrival of streaming platforms offers us different content to have hours of entertainment with various series and movies. Many of them have been inspired by books. ç

They range from books like Sally Rooney’s “Normal People” and Elena Ferrante’s “My Fair Friend” to modern classics like Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale and George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire.

We invite you to review 10 books that are series and can be found on different streaming services.

“Normal People” by Sally Rooney

Sally Rooney’s 2018 novel Normal People tells the story of Connell and Marianne, two young opposites in their small Irish town who are nonetheless drawn together.

Rooney’s novel was adapted into a Hulu series in 2018.

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Ever since this TV series hit Hulu in 2017, audiences have been wowed by season after season of the dystopian series.

The text deals with the Republic of Gilead, where a biblically inspired puritanical dictatorship devised from the Old Testament reigns, Offred, like all women, has lost all her rights and her mission in society is reduced to procreating.

“My beautiful friend” by Elena Ferrante

The novel has sold millions of copies in 40 different countries since its publication in 2011. The book takes us to Naples in the 1950s, where childhood friends Elena and Lila grow up in poverty in a troubled neighborhood. These are times when young women are not expected to receive an education beyond primary school. When Elena’s father agrees to pay for his education, the friends’ paths face an inevitable divergence.

The novel was adapted into an HBO limited series, beautifully portraying the emotional complexities of female friendship.

Game of Thrones

Without a doubt, Game of Thrones has been one of the series inspired by books acclaimed by the audience.

There are currently five books in the epic “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, which according to George RR Martin is a series of seven books. It has been more than a decade since Martin began work on the sixth book.

Shrill: Notes of a Noisy Woman

Lindy West’s memoir leads readers to discover how a painfully shy girl, hell-bent on invisibility, became just the opposite: a woman unafraid of provocation, comfortable with a bit of fuss.

The Hulu adaptation, developed by and starring Aidy Bryant, captures the same authenticity that makes West’s writing so compelling.

Made for Love by Alissa Nutting

The novel follows Hazel, who moves into a senior citizen trailer park with her father and his sex doll as roommates. Why? Her husband, CEO of a conglomerate, wanted to connect her wirelessly to him with the first brain chips in history. The options were bleak.

HBO premiered the small-screen adaptation this year, and the dark comedy is scheduled for a second season.

Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty

Liane Moriarty’s novel has been one of the most popular television adaptations in recent years. A perfect mix between humor and mystery.

Like the novel, both seasons of the HBO series are equally compelling, with Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon leading a murder mystery.

“High Fidelity” by Nick Hornby

Like most people, Rob wonders where he has gone wrong in his romantic relationships. Unlike most people, Rob decides to track down the five most important exes of his, get in touch and reexamine old relationships. No wonder he’s going through an existential crisis.

Although the book was made into a movie in 2000, it was also reimagined as a Hulu show in 2020, with some current changes. In the Hulu version, Rob is not a man, but Zoe Kravitz. The series is naturally set in Brooklyn.

“Little Fires Everywhere: A Novel” by Celeste NG

Celeste Ng’s novel shows that even the most precious of orders can be altered when the obsession with the past – and secrets – takes hold of it. Ng’s novel was made into a Hulu miniseries starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

“Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flyn

Camille is a reporter on a hair-raising assignment: she must cover the murder of two pre-teen girls in her hometown. While that would be troubling for anyone, it’s especially hard for Camille to digest. She just got out of a psychiatric facility and has a bunch of demons of her own that don’t hesitate to resurface.

Amy Adams stars as Camille in the Emmy-nominated HBO miniseries.